Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (July 15 - 21, 2021)

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor has opened both lanes of traffic on the bridges located at LM 1.35 and 2.50. The contractor still must place an epoxy overlay on the bridge located at LM 2.50. During this work, the contractor will close one lane of traffic and utilize flaggers to facilitate traffic through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNU198]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 repair of the bridges over SR-1 (US-70) at MM 328.5: During this report period, westbound and eastbound I-40 near MM 328 will have nighttime lane closures for milling, paving, and texture coating activities. SR-1 (US-70) may be reduced to one lane with traffic signals near LM 24.0 at Crab Orchard, TN for bridge repair. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to the temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Bradley/CNU145]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs have been installed with erosion control and clearing activities in progress. Utility relocation for the gas line is also in progress. Temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Contractor eastbound from MM 333.5 to MM 340.4: The contractor will be performing pavement testing on 07/15/21 on I-40 Eastbound from the 333.5 MM to the 340.4 MM. The outside travel lane will be closed during testing. Work will be performed from 7 PM on 7/15/21 to 6 AM 7/16/21.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road. The posted speed limit from I-40 to Tuttle Lane is now 45 MPH. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. The newly installed traffic signals at Stonehenge and Eagle Lane are in operation. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as the contractor completes punch list activities. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 construction of small drainage structures at LM 2.4: Work has begun on this project with the installation of construction signs and erosion control measures. The contractor is scheduled to install the box culvert on SR-282 Dunbar Road near Chacoto Drive this weekend (July 16-19). This work will be continuous from Friday night until Monday morning with SR-282 Dunbar Road closed to thru traffic near Chacoto Drive. The detour will be posted for motorists. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed throughout the week to accommodate other construction activities.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU341]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2.0) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor has begun clearing operations, installing erosion control measures, and water line relocation. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor is currently performing grade work inside the Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. A traffic shift in this area will remain to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-154 (PICKETT PARK HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 2.2: Bridge Inspection will be performing an inspection of the bridge on Picket Park HWY over the SR-28, (SR-154 at LM 2.2), from 9 AM - 3 PM, Wednesday-Thursday, July 14-15. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-262 (GLADDICE HWY.) TDOT Maintenance eastbound from LM 7.9 to LM 8.6: Due to slope/shoulder repair, SR 262 from LM 7.9 to LM 8.6 is reduced to one lane until repairs are complete.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 (N. GRUNDY QUARLES HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 15.72: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection on the SR-53 bridge over Roaring River at LM 15.72 on Wednesday, 7/21/21 from 12 PM until 3 PM. Traffic control will be in place during this inspection.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-56 (JENNINGS CREEK HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 10.96: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection on the SR-56 bridge over the Cumberland River at LM 10.98 on Wednesday, 7/21/21 from 8 AM until 12 PM. Traffic control will be in place during this inspection.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from east of SR-56 (MM 281) to west of SR-136 (MM 287): The contractor will be performing nightly lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM - 6 AM. Work will consist of milling and paving operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zones

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV029]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-56 (GAINESBORO HWY.) Permitted Work northbound at LM 3.3: Temporary lane closures will be present during daytime hours as a turn lane is constructed at Mopar Lane. A northbound shoulder closure will remain in place as work continues. Motorists should be aware of all construction signage when traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): The contractor continues roadside grading operations north of Meadow Wood Drive. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the workzone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and begun excavation work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 15' should seek alternate route.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

COFFEE AND GRUNDY COUNTY The resurfacing on I-24 from east of Rutledge Hill Road (LM 28.93) in Coffee County to east of the Bells Mill Road bridge (LM 2.45) in Grundy County, including bridge repair: Project activities will continue from 7 PM to 6 AM. The roadway will be reduced to one lane nightly in both directions to support operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to reduce speeds while approaching the work zone located between Coffee County LM 28.93 and Grundy County LM 2.45. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH within the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU339]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activities continue. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 construction of a small drainage structure at (LM 7.6): The roadway is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal at this location. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zone located at LM 7.6. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 40 MPH to 25 MPH within the work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

FRANKLIN, COFFEE, AND GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) resurfacing from west of Rutledge Ford Rd (LM 21.4) in Franklin County, through Grundy/Coffee County to near I-24 (LM 0.2) in Grundy County: Project activities continue. The roadway is reduced to two lanes during construction work, all 4 lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Hussein/CNV015]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 157 to MM 143: From west of Martin Springs Road Exit to East of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek and from east of SR-27 to west of SR-28 crews will be performing ground penetrating radar surveys, coring, and falling weight deflectometer testing in Marion County. The coring and FWD testing will require a lane closure (one direction, outside travel lane only) and testing will be conducted at night per the TDOT requirements for interstates which the Asset Management Division has provided to us. Currently, AWP will be providing traffic control and we have coordinated traffic control project requirements to them.

MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 141 to MM 151: Thursday July 22, rolling roadblocks will be performed beginning at 9 AM Eastbound. Another rolling roadblock will be performed going Westbound approximately 1 hour later around 10 AM. Expect delays during this time.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (US-HWY. 72) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 3.95: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be repairing the structure on US 27 over Battle Creek, from 9 AM - 3 PM, Wednesday - Thursday, July 14 - 15. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

MARION COUNTY The S.I.A. route serving Northeast Wood Products in Jasper: The contractor will be on site installing construction signs, silt fencing, and clipping shoulders next week. Flaggers will be present when construction personnel are onsite. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNV901]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor will be working on SR-8 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 15 feet should seek alternate routes.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Voiles/CNU148]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Sequatchie County line (LM 0.0) to north of Feedstore Drive (LM 12.5): The contractor has begun resurfacing operations on SR-111 from the Sequatchie County line to LM 12.51. One lane will be closed while resurfacing operations are taking place. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Strawser Construction, Inc./Voiles/CNU298]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (W. MAIN ST.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance eastbound at LM 10.53: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be repairing the bridge on W. Main Street, from 9 AM - 3 PM, Tuesday - Wednesday, July 20 - 21. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-60 (MM 25) to south of SR-308 (MM 31): During this reporting period, the contractor will install construction signs and begin resurfacing operations. Nightly lane closures will be in place on I-75 Northbound in Bradley county beginning at MM 25.0 Sunday night through Thursday night and will occur from 7 PM to 6 AM. The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 60 MPH while workers are present. Motorists are advised to use caution and reduce speed in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU335]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from MM 34.5 to MM 34.9: On Sunday, 07/18/21, the right lane will be closed on the I-75 Northbound bridge over the Hiwassee River from 9 AM to 3 PM for the biennial bridge inspection. On Tuesday, 07/20/21, the right lane will be closed on the I-75 Southbound bridge over the Hiwassee River from 9 AM to 3 PM for the biennial bridge inspection.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (HIWASSEE ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from LM 20.8 to LM 21.5: On Monday, 07/19/21 from 8 AM to 4 PM, a flagging operation will be performed on the SR-2 (Hiwassee St) bridge over the Hiwassee River in order to complete the biennial inspection.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) Utility Work southbound from LM 8.57 to LM 9.24: Lane closures between Fairway Drive SW and Harrison Pike. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones between the hours of 9 am - 2 PM during the daytime and 8 PM - 6 AM during the nighttime. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-306 (EUREKA RD. N.W.) Utility Work southbound at LM 1.09: Shoulder and single lane closure between Davis Lane and WyLou Drive. Signage, flaggers, drums, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM from 07/15/21 through 07/29/21. [2021-407]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.43 to LM 6.62: Mobile lane closures between Walker Valley Road and Wacker Blvd for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 08/06/21. [2021-404]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.48 to LM 8.42: A detour of Harrison Pike at Keith Street will cause short delays as traffic is routed along Grove Avenue during utility construction. Motorists should reduce speed and follow signage. Barricades, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 PM and 6 am with an estimated completion of 07/21/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There will be lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31.0 to MM 33.0. The lanes will be reduced to 2- 11ft lanes in both directions as work goes on this project. On SR-308 (Lauderdale Highway) there will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period the contractor will be working on the construction of new bridges, a new frontage road, and utility relocation. On Sunday 07/18/21 beginning at 4 AM, the contractor will implement rolling roadblocks on I-24 Eastbound for the relocation of overhead utilities. Motorists should be prepared for delays on I-24 during this period. The contractor has closed the ramp to I-24 Eastbound at Long Street and the cloverleaf ramp from Market Street (SR-58) Southbound to I-24 Eastbound. Traffic in these areas accessing I-24 Eastbound will do so via a temporary signal located just south of the I-24 underpass on Market Street (SR-58). Detour signage is in place. Chestnut Street is closed to thru traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until the construction of bridge no. 2 has been completed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 07/15/21 and 07/18/21 through 07/21/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures on North and South Terraces and in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace on 07/15/21, 07/16/21, and between 07/19/21 and 07/21/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 4 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The Welcome Center has been reopened. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: From Thursday 07/15/21 – Wednesday 07/21/21 between 7 AM to 6 PM, a temporary right shoulder closure will be in place for Northbound and Southbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I-24 for pull box repairs.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at MM 181.5: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be repairing the bridge on I-24 over Westside Drive, starting at 9:00 PM, Wednesday, July 21. Lane 1 and 2 will be closed with traffic control in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 6.6 to MM 12: On 07/20/21 from 9 PM to 6 AM, SM&E will be preforming pavement testing on I-75 from MM 6.6 to MM 12 in both directions. The outside lane will be closed at various locations for this testing. [SM&E/Wallace/Maint]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 2.87: Shoulder and single lane closure between Lilac Avenue and S. Moss Avenue. Signage, drums, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM from 07/08/21 through 07/22/21. [2021-362]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 9.16: Shoulder and single lane closures between S. Holly Street and S. Highland Park Avenue. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM through 07/21/21. [2021-111]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 (MAHAN GAP RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 17.12 to LM 17.26: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fire Tower Road and Owl Hollow Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM from 07/15/21 through 07/29/21. [2021-359]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-38 (BIRMINGHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.92: Lane closures between Business Park Drive and the entrance to APAC Mid-South at 901 Birmingham Hwy. Portable traffic signals, signage, drums/cones will be present. Motorists should use extreme caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM starting 07/09/21 through 07/22/21. [2021-422]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) TDOT Maintenance southbound at LM 9.68: TDOT Bridge Maintenance will be repairing a damaged bridge rail on Market Street bridge over the TN River, from 9 AM - 3 PM, Monday, July 19. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) Utility Work northbound at LM 13.45: Shoulder and single lane closure between Runyan Drive and Mountain Creek Road. Signage, drums, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM through 07/28/21. [2021-330 & 2021-251]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work northbound at LM 21.35: Shoulder and single lane closure between Hollister Road and McAmis Road. Signage, flaggers, and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/15/21 through 07/28/21. [2021-048]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period, from 8 PM-6 AM the contractor will be cleaning this tunnel. As this work is being done, there will be 1 lane closed in each direction.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNV157]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 07/15/21, 07/16/21, 07/19/21, 07/20/21, and 07/21/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. There will also be very short lane closures for blasting that will last five minutes or less. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. Bridge repair over SR-153 will be performed between 8pm & 6am. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic will remain open in all directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 resurfacing from north of SR-317 (LM 5.58) to near US-11 (US-64, SR-2) (LM 7.08), including bridge expansion joint repair: During this report period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures while performing resurfacing operations. One lane of traffic will always remain open. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow.

[Select Contractor/Osbonlighter/CNV054]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period from 8 PM - 6 AM, the tunnel will be closed as the contractor washes the tunnel. There will be signs directing traffic detour around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNV157]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on surface paving at Exit 52 and the placement of initial traffic control measures at Exit 49. Beginning at 7 AM on Thursday 07/15/21 the contractor will close the right lanes of SR-30 in both directions at the I-75 interchange at Exit 49. This closure will remain in place until the construction of new turn lanes is completed on the interstate ramps and SR-30. Beginning at 7 PM on Friday 07/16/21 the contractor will implement lane closures on SR-305 to complete paving in the area. This activity will be complete be 6 AM on Saturday 7/14/21 weather permitting.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

POLK COUNTY SR-33 (HWY. 411) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14.0: Lane closures between SR-40 and Ocoee River Bridge for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 07/30/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge and relocation of utilities on the east side of the river. The right shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) is closed for the duration of this work. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-40 (US-64) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM to allow for utility work and moving equipment/supplies. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 resurfacing from SR-68 (LM 8.9) to near SR-29 (US-27) (LM 12.2): During this report period, the contractor will have temporary lane closures in place while performing resurfacing operations. Flaggers will be present to assist traffic flow.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV099]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity continues. The public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform guardrail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform Attenuator repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV111]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Hamilton, McMinn, and Bradley Counties to install new concrete footers for signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 longitudinal joint stabilization on various state routes: During the daytime, the contractor will have short term lane closures on various routes in Putnam on SR-111, Warren on SR-55, and Grundy SR-50. During this time one lane of traffic will be closed while contractors are present. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Voiles/CNV113]

REGION 2 on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: On Wednesday July 14 and Thursday July 15 the contractor will be saw cutting concrete pavement on I-75 SB in lane 3 from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The approximate repair locations are on I-75 SB lane 3 at MM 8.0, MM 7.28, and MM 7.18. Lanes 3 and 4 on I-75 SB will be closed during this work with appropriate yield signs on ramps that the lane closure crosses. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during the work. Also, From Friday July 16 at 8:00 PM through Monday July 19 at 6:00 AM Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing concrete pavement on I-75 SB in lane 3. The approximate repair locations are on I-75 SB lane 3 at MM 8.0, MM 7.28, and MM 7.18. Lanes 3 and 4 on I-75 SB will be closed during this work with appropriate yield signs on ramps that the lane closure crosses. Also, one lane of the Bonny Oaks on-ramp to I-75 SB will be closed. I-75 SB lanes 1 and 2 will remain open during this work, and all lanes will be opened no later than 6:00 AM on Monday July 19. Message boards will be setup one week in advance of work. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during the work.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNU373]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: Contractor will be retracing pavement markings on various interstate and state routes in Putnam, Dekalb, White, and Cumberland county. Work will be performed using mobile operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNV036]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure from Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period. The drain cleaning operation will have intermittent lane closures on SR153, SR111, I24 MM 132.8 - 134.3, I-40 MM 269.6 - 273, and I-24. During this reporting period, the contractor will only be working Monday thru Wednesday night.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

BLEDSOE COUNTY - CNV003: Loads wider than 15' should seek alternate route.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY - CNU148: Loads wider than 15 feet should seek alternate routes.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

