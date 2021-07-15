Iodine: Your Body's Secret Weapon

Microbe Formulas Shares the Importance of Iodine Intake Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Idaho Health Company Founders Discuss Why You Need More Iodine in Your Daily Life

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vital functions of your brain, gut, heart, kidneys, liver, mitochondria, and muscles are regulated by thyroid hormones that rely on iodine. Iodine can be found in every cell in your body — and every cell needs it! In the article “Making Sense of Iodine,” Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, founders of health company Microbe Formulas, dive into iodine and why you need it.

The doctors explain, “At best, your diet likely only supplies enough iodine to avoid developing a goiter. But every tissue in your body utilizes iodine, so it’s time to think much bigger.”

Your body does not naturally create iodine. Most people think they get enough from their diet, but, as the doctors explain in the article, most people do not. The soil that produce grows in now is less nutrient-dense than decades before. Some table salts are fortified with iodine, which does help with iodine consumption, but this isn’t always enough.

Along with not getting enough iodine from food, certain chemicals and toxins block the effectiveness of consumed iodine.

Dr. Jay and Dr. Todd say, “Your thyroid gland is like a pegboard. It has binding sites for iodine. But toxins often occupy the binding sites. So, you need to be able to remove the toxins and put iodine in their place before other toxins ‘sneak’ into the binding sites.”

Halogens are a type of chemical that can interfere with iodine intake. Different halogens include bromines, chlorine, and fluorine. You may be familiar with chlorine and fluorine, but bromines are readily available too through citrus-flavored sodas, dyes, fertilizers, and more. These types of elements block cells from absorbing iodine, so even if you are consuming recommended amounts, you may not be absorbing as much as you think.

With insufficient nutrients and toxins throughout the environment, people may feel the effects of low iodine without even knowing it. To help with this, the doctors recommend increasing both iodine and iodide, the salt version of iodine.

The doctors explain, “Some tissues of your body may preferentially store different forms of iodine. So, iodine versus iodide (and vice versa) may be more effective for supporting particular tissues and organs.”

For example, the article outlines how the thyroid gland prefers iodide, breasts prefer iodine, and the pituitary and prostate glands can use some of both. A balance of the two is necessary to provide optimal support to vital internal functions.

The doctors conclude, “Many people don’t get enough of this essential mineral. In fact, studies show that iodine intake in the United States has significantly decreased since the 1970s. Yet one thing is certain — iodine is vital to your body and for long-lasting, optimal health, you need to be intentional about increasing iodine intake.”

