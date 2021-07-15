Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FCJEI graduates 25 from the Senior Leadership Program

For Immediate Release July 15, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 25 senior executives from the 23rd Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.   Graduates took classes on topics such as risk management, budgeting, leadership, and futures forecasting as it relates to criminal justice.   The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Class participants study the trends and events that will confront criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examine the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead.   The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.   Participants typically meet for seven weeks over a 10-month period but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this class was postponed for several months and graduated earlier today.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001   Members of Class 23   Lieutenant Matthew Abbott Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office   Captain Robin Anderson Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office   Captain Vincent Boccio Tallahassee Police Department   Major Randy Bowlin Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission   Lieutenant Herbert Brown Florida Highway Patrol   Lieutenant Timothy Burgess Florida Highway Patrol   Lieutenant Anthony Cauley Florida Department of Law Enforcement Capitol Police   Commander Brian Foley Altamonte Springs Police Department   Captain William Galloway Polk County Sheriff’s Office   Lieutenant Marshall Gatzey Seminole County Sheriff’s Office   Captain Daniel Hochuli FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement   Captain Dustin Keuntjes Ocala Police Department   Captain Kevin Kirkpatrick Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office   Lieutenant Andy Leisenring Venice Police Department   Lieutenant Melissa Maglio Orange County Corrections Department   Lieutenant Keisha Maxwell Osceola County Corrections Department   Captain Shannon McBride Volusia County Division of Corrections   Bureau Chief Angella New Florida Department of Corrections   Captain Jennifer Nobles Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office   Lieutenant Scott Phillips Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office   Lieutenant Justin Smith FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Service Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement   Program & Policy Chief Marcus Smith Florida Department of Juvenile Justice     Lieutenant Christopher Vance Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office   Captain Patrick Walsh Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission   Lieutenant Cory Webster Walton County Sheriff’s Office  

