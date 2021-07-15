FCJEI graduates 25 from the Senior Leadership Program

July 15, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 25 senior executives from the 23rd Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The graduates represent criminal justice agencies from across the state. Graduates took classes on topics such as risk management, budgeting, leadership, and futures forecasting as it relates to criminal justice. The goal of the Senior Leadership Program is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging and changing demands of the future. Class participants study the trends and events that will confront criminal justice professionals and the state in the new millennium and examine the leadership skills necessary to create and lead the changes that lie ahead. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals. Participants typically meet for seven weeks over a 10-month period but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this class was postponed for several months and graduated earlier today. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001 Members of Class 23 Lieutenant Matthew Abbott Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robin Anderson Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Captain Vincent Boccio Tallahassee Police Department Major Randy Bowlin Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Lieutenant Herbert Brown Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Timothy Burgess Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Anthony Cauley Florida Department of Law Enforcement Capitol Police Commander Brian Foley Altamonte Springs Police Department Captain William Galloway Polk County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Marshall Gatzey Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Captain Daniel Hochuli FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Captain Dustin Keuntjes Ocala Police Department Captain Kevin Kirkpatrick Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Andy Leisenring Venice Police Department Lieutenant Melissa Maglio Orange County Corrections Department Lieutenant Keisha Maxwell Osceola County Corrections Department Captain Shannon McBride Volusia County Division of Corrections Bureau Chief Angella New Florida Department of Corrections Captain Jennifer Nobles Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Scott Phillips Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Justin Smith FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Service Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Program & Policy Chief Marcus Smith Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Lieutenant Christopher Vance Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Patrick Walsh Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Lieutenant Cory Webster Walton County Sheriff’s Office