HEALTH VALIDATION PLATFORM CLEARED4 PARTNERS WITH SCHOOL OF VISUAL ARTS
CLEARED4 will support safe, in-person learning at the Manhattan campus
CLEARED4 provides a feature-rich, flexible and robust platform for our busy urban campus environment.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, today announced its partnership with the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, a leader in the education of artists, designers and creative professionals. For fall 2021, CLEARED4 will integrate into student, faculty and staff passes, with requirements for a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to gain entry to buildings.
Other schools and colleges partnered with CLEARED4 include The Manhasset Union Free School District, Oyster Bay-East Norwich Schools, El Camino College and LIM College.
CLEARED4 is a HIPAA-compliant platform that was developed in response to the enormous compliance, administration and financial burdens on organizations wanting to reopen and stay open during this pandemic. The company is currently enabling more than 2 million access pass entries per month and growing rapidly.
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as a venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location.
CLEARED4’s platform can be used either as
frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamlessly integrated product in the app of any client. The innovative technology allows partners to select any form of unique identifier to trigger access to venues, buildings, schools, and more, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables, and facial recognition.
The CLEARED4 solution has been designed to offer a long-term, flexible and modular approach to allow businesses, schools and venues to control which safety steps to use as pandemic requirements rapidly evolve.
“CLEARED4 is proud to partner with School of Visual Arts to enhance current health and safety protocols to keep the institution open during the academic year,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO of CLEARED4. “Our flexible platform will allow schools and universities across the country to choose the best solutions for their own campuses as the pandemic changes and evolves with the upcoming flu season."
“We researched many platforms for creating a safe environment for all our students, faculty and staff when they return to campus for the fall semester. CLEARED4 provides a feature-rich, flexible and robust platform for our busy urban campus environment," said Cosmin Tomescu, Chief Information and Privacy Officer at School of Visual Arts. "The integrations we can deploy between CLEARED4 and our own systems give us the all-inclusive COVID-19 administration, notification, tracking and contact tracing for our campus operations needs."
For more information visit CLEARED4.org.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4, is the largest and most trusted health validation platform that enables its clients and users to safely return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform, allowing partners to connect COVID-19 health status information from any data source to any form of ID for access control and zone management. CLEARED4 is able to accept and validate any health pass and integrate seamlessly into partner apps, allowing for the most flexibility on the market.
CLEARED4 connects a user’s health data to a building’s access control in real-time enabling clients to configure what level of COVID-19 safety is needed to meet local health guidelines, such as ID verification for contract tracing, temperature checking, COVID-19 symptom monitoring, test results and vaccination validation. Importantly, CLEARED4 does not own nor use the data collected for any other purpose. A user’s identity nor personal health information is never shared with any third party.
CLEARED4 is a pioneer in the space, launching in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and now including additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted at organizations and venues across the country including Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, corporations like Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, multiple hedge funds, retail shops, municipalities including Suffolk County, and school districts such as Manhasset and Oyster Bay in NY State.
About School of Visual Arts
School of Visual Arts has been a leader in the education of artists, designers and creative professionals for seven decades. With a faculty of distinguished working professionals, a dynamic curriculum and an emphasis on critical thinking, SVA is a catalyst for innovation and social responsibility. Comprising 6,000 students at its Manhattan campus and 39,000 alumni in 128 countries, SVA also represents one of the most influential artistic communities in the world. For information about the College’s undergraduate and graduate degree programs, visit sva.edu.
