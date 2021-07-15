Austin’s New Neapolitan Pizzeria Show Me Pizza
Austin’s New Neapolitan Pizzeria Show Me Pizza Provides a one-of-a-kind “Preparation-to-Table” Immersive Dining ExperienceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin, Texas is serving up the hottest new pies in town at Show Me Pizza. Known as the fun foodie capital of the world, the new Neapolitan Pizzeria is offering hand-tossed and made to order selections with topping favorites baked fresh in minutes.
True attention to culinary quality and detail is given in each crafted pizza that is carefully and lovingly made with organic produce and locally sourced ingredients. Only the finest imports of ingredients make up the vast variety of toppings.
Guests are also in for an original full-blown immersive experience of watching their pizza cook in real time via Twitch TV at www.twitch.tv/showmepizza. From prep start of the dough to the bubbling in the oven, customers can now order a pie and watch it brown and bake before their eyes.
“We were captivated with the idea of seeing food cooking and acknowledged the world tuned into more and more shows about the culinary arts,” states co-owner and operator Benjamin Demarchelier. “The future of open kitchens was hotly contested with the pandemic and guests' safety a top concern. We racked our brains for a way to show the food in a safe and fun way. With help from our friends and coworkers we found a home with Twitch. The name Show Me Pizza came from describing exactly what we want to do. We want to give people what they want! The fact that you can now see pizza cooking whenever we are open anywhere in the world is a really awesome outcome.”
Order online or take a seat in the colorful garden patio to enjoy classics like Margherita and Pepperoni. Or in true funky Austin fashion there are also several creative highlights sure to appeal to residents such as the Cashville Hot Chicken with white bbq sauce, spicy crispy chicken, burrata and pepper relish; as well as the Rancho Blanco pie with fresh mozzarella, bacon, ricotta, Havarti, queso blanco and roasted hatch salsa.
“We are fast casual. We strive to make speed the utmost important feature in getting you your pizza,” the owner goes on. “Typical wait times are 2 to 3 minutes for a pie.”
Demarchelier and partner Dimitri Voutsinas, formerly of Motorino Pizza in NYC, are demonstrating that Show Me Pizza is putting the best dishes on the table that appeal to the big Texas appetite for the best cuisine in America in the most fascinating and modern way.
Demarchelier grew up in the hospitality industry with parents owning three incredibly successful New York restaurants. Learning the business from the inside out by starting as a dishwasher, he went on to manage Brasserie Cognac in Manhattan. He ventured out on his own and made impressive culinary impressions throughout the nation. Over the yearsDemarchelier opened up a new brewery taproom in California, managed a top cabaret beverage program on the island of St. Barths, and even most recently revived the 45-year-old brand his father created and opened up the wildly successful Demarchelier restaurant in the North Fork of New York state.
Voutsinas has also brought his native New Yorker passion for pizza to Texas to thrill the southern state. Growing up in the hospitality industry he gained an appreciation for classic cooking techniques, while he also grasped a sharp business acumen by being part of family-owned food ventures.
As a top International Culinary Center graduate, his popularity in the food world has amassed a list of accolades that includes an appearance on Food Network’s “Chopped.” His prestigious notoriety led to several high-profile management positions including in Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Harlem restaurant Red Rooster, Bar Boulud and The Russian Tea Room.
Their appetite for perfected recipes and impressive culinary detail have led to the creation of Show Me Pizza. Now all of Austin will get to indulge in this tasty location for years to come.
For more information, please visit www.showmepizza.com.
LOCATION:
SHOW ME PIZZA
2809 South 1st Street, Austin, Texas 78704
(512) 551-2657
(512) 551-2658
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn