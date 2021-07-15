Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Southern Oaks Insurance Group
Meet Alex Rainey of Southern Oaks Insurance Group insuring all of Alabama and Georgia in auto, home, business, and more!
I joined Quantum Assurance because they are the future of the insurance industry. Quantum supports their agents and provides resources to make them successful.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Alex Rainey, a Quantum independent insurance agency owner at Southern Oaks Insurance Group. Alex joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in June 2021 and opened her insurance agency in Headland, Alabama.
— Alex Rainey, Agency Owner, Southern Oaks Insurance Group
Alex is an Auburn University graduate and has been in the insurance industry for four years. She started her career in insurance after an internship with an insurance agent during her senior year of college and has never looked back! Alex is excited to be able to serve her community, along with all of Alabama and Georgia.
“I joined Quantum Assurance because they are the future of the insurance industry. Quantum supports their agents and provides resources to make them successful. I’m excited to be part of this amazing company, and I’m looking forward to a long career as an independent agent powered by Quantum!” - Alex Rainey, Agency Owner, Southern Oaks Insurance Group
“Alex has a brightness that will light up anyone she meets. She carries confidence about her that will make her team gravitate to her winning mentality. Alex is prepared to take the insurance world by storm and I can’t wait to see it.” - Jonathan Leysath, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
Alex helps find customers the best insurance coverages by:
• Educating and learning about what’s important to them and their families.
• With 20+ carriers, Alex can find her customers the coverage they need at the best rate.
• Recommending the best carriers and products that best fit their circumstances.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Southern Oaks Insurance Group:
Southern Oaks Insurance Group is an independent agency located in Southern Alabama. With over 20 carrier partnerships we can find you the best coverage and price. We shop your insurance for you, so you don't have to spend hours on the phone with multiple companies.
