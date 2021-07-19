Turnium is Ready to Rocket in 2021
Turnium Technology Group Inc. Included on the Ready to Rocket list of British Columbia-based technology companies set for faster growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group Inc. ("TTGI") Is pleased to announce that it has been included on the Ready to Rocket list for 2021. Published for the last 19 years by Vancouver-based RocketBuilders, the list profiles British Columbia technology companies that are best positioned to capitalize on technology sector trends and experience faster growth than their peers.
“We’re extremely pleased to be on the Ready to Rocket list again in 2021,” said Johan Arnet, CEO. “Despite the challenges of the last year, our team has generated great results and we're expecting our momentum to continue in the fast-growing WAN Edge market.”
Turnium recently announced up to 17% increase in speed and performance from existing hardware once Channel Partners deploy Turnium’s 6.6 SD-WAN software version. TTGI’s software is CNF Certified for Red Hat (R) OpenShift (R), delivering deployment, performance, and management advantages for business, service providers, and telecoms deploying Universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE), micro-CPE and Edge Computing solutions.
uCPE enable multiple applications to be run on a single, non-proprietary piece of hardware at a branch office, remote site, or even in a vehicle. Using Turnium’s SD-WAN for managed connectivity to the uCPE allows service providers to deploy and manage other applications on the same edge hardware as VNFs or CNFs remotely, reducing capital costs, maintenance costs, and truck rolls.
Turnium’s SD-WAN is deployed through a global channel partner program. Partners across the globe, can deploy, sell, and manage their own SD-WAN services using Turnium’s white label software platform. These partners host and brand Turnium’s SD-WAN platform in their own environments, enabling them to brand it and package and price for their specific market and customer needs. Turnium SD-WAN enables channel partners to deliver secure connectivity and business continuity to their customers anywhere using any available broadband, fiber, or wireless connection.
The Ready to Rocket List 2021 can be found at: https://venturelabs.ca/announcing-2021-ready-to-rocket-list/
For More Information, please visit https://www.ttgi.io.
For media/press inquiries, please email media@ttgi.io. Sales inquiries, please email sales@ttgi.io or telephone +1 604 398 4314 or +1 888 818 3361 (North American toll-free).
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as an OEM white label software platform. Turnium Managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. TTGI’s Multapplied white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer, host, and control their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.
