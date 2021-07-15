Turnium Technology Group Inc Increases SD-WAN Performance Up to 17%
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group Inc., (“TTGI”) a leading SD-WAN vendor serving cloud, internet, and managed service providers, has released version 6.6 of its SD-WAN platform, increasing speed to the network edge of between 12% and 17%. The new version is available to existing channel partners as of June 1, 2021.
The speed increases are available both when multiple circuits are aggregated or when a single circuit is used as a primary circuit. As a result, networks built using Turnum SD-WAN for site-to-site communications or site-to-data gateway usage will see increased speed upon adoption of version 6.6. These performance increases will improve results on existing hardware and extend the lifespan of Edge or customer premises equipment devices.
“Turnium Technology Group continues its commitment to increase SD-WAN performance and decrease the hardware cost per megabit of throughput moving forward,” said Geoff Hultin, Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re very excited about the implications of speed improvements using existing hardware for our channel partners and their end-customers. Our partners have access to the v6.6 software through their existing software repositories.”
SD-WAN networks are rapidly replacing Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) and other legacy networks, which have been commonly deployed to deliver managed network systems.
“Real time networking and services like voice and video are sensitive to jitter, packet loss and failed connections,” said Johan Arnet, CEO. “Our SD-WAN and its built-in logic allows networks to be deployed to minimize interruptions and to deliver continual business operations. We accomplish these goals by aggregating multiple circuits, including wireless, broadband, fiber, and dedicated internet, into a single, logical network overlay. As businesses migrate to cloud-based applications, connectivity becomes critical to how the SD-WAN manages the most common problems.”
Cost-effective bandwidth enables business continuity by delivering secure, reliable hybrid multi-cloud connectivity and ensures business-critical voice, video and other applications remain available. Turnium's simple point-and-click interface and core networking automation logic make deploying secure, multi-site networks simple and fast. With Turnium’s flexible deployment options, UCaaS providers can extend their service footprint right to the customer LAN edge at each site, aggregating multiple available circuits into the SD-WAN.
As a software-only platform, Turnium SD-WAN can be run on any x86 white-box device, in virtual environments or in container environments to support uCPE deployment models.
Turnium’s all-in-one pricing model and fixed price per-site per-month options can also help Managed Service Providers, UCaaS Providers and System Integrators deploy and run their own self-branded SD-WAN solution in their own infrastructure with significant gains in price, performance, and reliability.
About Turnium Technology Group, Inc.
Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as an OEM white label, cloud-native software platform. TTGI’s Multapplied white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. Turnium Managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies. TTGI offers both a fully Managed SD-WAN platform that can be used by businesses to replace or augment their current networks and a service provider software platform that MSP, ISP and Telecoms can host and manage to offer their own branded SD-WAN services.
Turnium Technology Group Inc.
media@ttgi.io