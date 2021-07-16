Alice Kim and Irina Kharina Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Alice Kim, developed two brands @ElizabethMott and @HanaleiCompany. Irina Kharina, founder of Tsarina Gems
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
LEARN TO DELEGATE — When we first started it was just me and my husband running the business. As we started to grow, we found it difficult to do everything, so we finally decided to hire employees. And now we have 15 full and 15 part time employees, I realize my job is mostly delegating and managing. So my day is full of following up with my employees via email or phone. It took me a while to realize that being productive is not necessarily doing a spreadsheet or PowerPoint, but making sure to delegate projects and empowering my employees to make decisions and drive projects forward without frequent touch bases.
PRIORITIZE — As we grew bigger, there were so many tasks to digest each day, so I had to learn how to prioritize and have a system to know what to address first. I usually have a couple of criteria that I use: is it urgent/not urgent? And is it important/not important? And then based on those criteria, I tackle the urgent/important first.
DON’T UNDERESTIMATE COMMUNICATION — We’ve found that communication is key to our team working effectively, so we include all staff in relevant meetings and in our decision-making process — that includes our interns. When our employees feel that they have a stake in company decisions, they are much more motivated to see things through. They care about the future of the company because they are involved in the direction we take. This collaborative process opened up more opportunities for us in the beauty world.
Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?
I am empowering women to invest in their own jewelry. Although engagements and anniversaries are incredible milestones and should be celebrated, women should not have to wait for jewelry to be gifted to them or passed down as an heirloom. I encourage women to buy jewelry to celebrate their own personal or work achievements or “just because”. I am a great believer in self-purchasing.
I am encouraging women to express their personality. I worked with a wonderful client who avoided wearing bright colours or statement jewelry to her office job for the fear of being judged or being seen as “unprofessional” or “flashy”. I understand that some companies require a certain dress code but I want to normalise showing your personality through the way you dress at work and in your free time, which includes wearing high quality jewelry on the daily basis, not just saving it for special occasions.
I am changing what people think about custom jewelry. The idea of working with a private jeweler or a jewelry concierge is fairly new. Good news is that you don’t have to be a celebrity to do it! Many of us assume that we are limited to what we see in stores or online and that going custom will cost you an arm and a leg. I am here to assure you that this is not the case.
Although custom jewelry design can be a longer process than popping down to your local jewelry store or clicking the “add to cart” button on your computer, the personalized one-on-one experience truly is priceless. My clients are often pleasantly surprised by what their money can get them.
Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?
When I was first working in diamond wholesale as an admin assistant I was required to do a lot of data entry. One day as I was typing away I must have misplaced some decimal points and some zeros and was essentially selling diamonds for a fraction of their price. I didn’t even realise I had made a mistake, it was still thousands of dollars and I had zero concept of how much diamonds cost, it just felt like data entry to me. Thankfully my manger caught the typo before the shipment went out.
I did learn the importance of checking calculations when doing quotes and invoices, and if you are going to write “great attention to detail” on your resume, you should probably double check your work.
