Miller, bipartisan group of AGs support Salazar’s nomination as ambassador to Mexico

DES MOINES —Attorney General Tom Miller today joined a bipartisan coalition of 30 attorneys general to urge the U.S. Senate to approve former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar’s nomination as U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

In the letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and Ranking Member James Risch, R-Idaho, the attorneys general say our country is at a significant juncture in U.S.-Mexico relations, and that Salazar is a seasoned statesman well equipped to meet the challenges of serving as the ambassador to Mexico.

“Ken Salazar is one of the best public officials I have ever worked with in my lifetime,” Miller said. “He is very able, has good judgment, treats people the way they should be treated, and always tries to do the right thing.”

Salazar served previously in roles ranging from executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to Colorado attorney general to U.S. senator to secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, giving him a unique and deep knowledge of the Western and Southwestern regions of the United States.

The attorneys general also explain in the letter that Salazar holds a deep and lasting knowledge of our nations’ interdependence, an understanding of the importance of trade between our markets, and a commitment to addressing border issues and immigration in a humane and intelligent manner.

Attorneys General Miller, Phil Weiser of Colorado, Lawrence Wasden of Idaho, and Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota led the bipartisan letter. They are joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

