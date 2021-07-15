Governor Hogan And State Police Superintendent To Welcome New Troopers To The Ranks

July 15, 2021

(COLUMBIA, MD) – Governor Larry Hogan will join Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III to welcome new troopers to the ranks during a graduation ceremony for the 152ND Trooper Candidate Class this Friday

The Maryland State Police Academy graduation will be held at Merriweather Post Pavilion, with more than 1,500 family members, friends and members of the State Police expected to attend. A large display of State Police equipment will be on-location as part of the year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Department.

The 46 members of Trooper Candidate Class 152 have just completed 27 weeks of a residential police training academy known as one of most intense and comprehensive state police training programs in the country. After graduation, they will begin eight weeks of field training before patrolling alone.

WHAT: Maryland State Police Trooper Candidate Class 152 Graduation

WHEN: Friday, July 16, 2021 10 a.m.

WHERE: Merriweather Post Pavilion

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md

For more information about a career as a Maryland state trooper, visit http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Careers/Pages/default.aspx.