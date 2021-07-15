Concierge Auctions Announces July/August Global Auction Lineup of $125 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Terraced rows of fragrant Russian Sage and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for 45. Located In the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains

Concierge Auctions has released its July/August lineup of nearly $125 million of luxury properties spanning 5 countries and 9 U.S. states.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offerings include The Friary, a Severn River waterfront historic mansion in Annapolis, Maryland; 31 Ward Avenue, a prime waterfront estate just outside of New York City; 133 Ravine Drive, nestled high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s top-rated wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley; a Wyoming ranch set atop 15 acres of rainbow trout-stocked ponds, private trails, creek frontage, and forest; two units combined to form a massive 6,940-square-foot residence in a luxury tower of Toronto; two fully-furnished Ritz-Carlton units in Thailand; an immaculately refinished 18th-century Chateau in the heart of French wine country; and five new-build properties tucked within a resort-style enclave in the Texas Hill Country.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

The Friary | Annapolis, MD

Bid August 12–18

Nestled on 23 acres in Annapolis, the sailing capital of the world, and just 45 minutes from the nation’s capital, The Friary, a Severn River waterfront historic mansion will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with David DeSantis and Brad Kappel of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $24.9 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

"We spent more than five years restoring and renovating the property—it became a labor of love and one of the finest estates in the Maryland region and also a place where countless memories were made,” said the seller, seafood tycoon Steve Phillips. “The property is special, infused with architectural beauty, history and countless nooks and crannies throughout made to relax, unwind and enjoy the scenery. We’re partnering with Concierge Auctions whose comprehensive database of high-net-worth individuals is sure to attract someone who will appreciate the home as much as we have."

Live and entertain in luxury with over 35,000 square feet of living space. The iconic estate, located at 1604 Winchester Road, has been painstakingly renovated to balance modern luxury while paying homage to it’s Georgian roots, featuring a main core where 18th-century elements, such as the original heart pine floors and foyer arch moldings, have been flawlessly preserved. A cleverly designed limestone rotunda containing a conservatory and atrium lead to either of the home’s wings: the guest wing with spacious common room, or the chapel-turned-ballroom with a limestone fireplace, herringbone teak floors, and arched double doors with a terrace beyond. The commercial-sized gourmet kitchen and second catering kitchen make entertaining on any scale a breeze. Outdoors, its 270-degree views of the Severn River offer incredible appeal.

31 Ward Avenue | Rumson, NJ

Bid July 22–27

Set in one of the most coveted and affluent areas of the “Jersey Shore”, 31 Ward Avenue, a prime waterfront estate just outside of New York City, will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Pat Guadagno of Burke and Manna. Currently listed for $10.995 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“My family and I are excited to work with Burke and Manna and Concierge Auctions to offer our home in Rumson, New Jersey for sale. We selected this team based on several factors with a focus on performance, marketing, and technology. Both companies have a proven track record of effective marketing strategy to the local community as well as to global perspective consumers. Concierge Auctions' technology provides buyers with transparency in buying through their live bidding platform and providing a property's due diligence package upfront,” stated Brittny Cantor, the seller's family office Director.

This prime waterfront estate in Rumson, New Jersey features endless, unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shrewsbury River. On clear days, the New York City skyline itself is visible from the property, but the ease of access into the city, just a 39-minute ride via the luxury fast-ferry, is what truly sets this property apart. The construction of the home highlights all details of the architectural aesthetic, amenities, and comforts needed to make this a timeless compound, from the vaulted ceilings, to the large rooms with abundant natural light, to the stunning crown molding and existite light fixtures. Privacy is paramount with a handcrafted wrought iron gate entrance that fully fences the property along with eight-foot-tall hedging. View sunrises or entertain from the newly constructed and expansive stone patio with a fully equipped summer kitchen. The substantial dock, a rare attribute of the home, also offers 200 feet of 12-foot-deep dockage and two additional slips for boats up to 70 feet and 80 feet in length.

133 Ravine Drive | Coldstream, British Columbia, Canada

Bid July 23–30

Perched high above two pristine lakes in British Columbia’s top-rated wine growing region, the award-winning Okanagan Valley, 133 Ravine Drive will auction in cooperation with Richard Deacon of Engel & Völkers Okanagan. Currently listed for $9.999 million CAD, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions after their record-breaking sale in the area last year is an incredible opportunity,” stated Deacon. “Our local knowledge coupled with the firm’s proven platform just makes sense—and we’re eager to channel that energy in the market into another chance at breaking a record for a simply incredible world class estate home.”

Terraced rows of fragrant lavender and lush gardens surround the spacious home that can accommodate a dinner party for nearly fifty. Marvel at the world class finishes such as double-height windows bathing the principal rooms in natural light, offering sweeping views of the rolling hills, mountains, and stunning lakefronts below. Sublime craftsmanship and luxury materials throughout are sure to impress, including American black walnut cabinetry and detailing, Swarovski crystal fixtures, and rare handcrafted antique palace doors from India. Make the best use of the property’s prime Okanagan location with the summer kitchen, alfresco dining area, and unique Scottish bothy with kitchen, bathroom, and sitting area with a fireplace.

Red Dog Ranch | Sheridan, WY

Bid July 20–26

Located in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains, Red Dog Ranch will auction this month in cooperation with Jami L. Kessner, Kaycee J. Rader, and Elizabeth A. Dearcorn of ERA Carroll Realty. Currently listed for $6 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“With a 100% success rate in Wyoming, Concierge Auctions has had great success in this market,” stated Kessner. “Our team is looking forward to having the opportunity to work together with Concierge Auctions to put on a successful auction for our client.”

Red Dog Ranch presents a blend of modern style and rugged nature. The unique lines of the roof pay homage to the surrounding landscape, the wooden front entry offers a welcoming feel, the walls of windows frame blue skies, pine, and aspen trees. Invite guests to relax by the fire pit on the white-marbeled stone terrace. Cook, dine, play, or lounge while overlooking the waters of North Piney Creek. Explore more than 15 acres of rainbow trout-stocked ponds, private trails, creek frontage, and forest. Inside, find rich hardwoods; warm accents; a remarkable wine cellar; ventilated cigar room; spa-worthy baths for him and her; sauna and private gym. In addition, the accompanying guest accommodations are expansive and private. Friends and family can choose from a guest wing in the main house, a cabin, or a large separate guest home.

2095 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Unit G102/G101, | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Bid August 6–11

Unit G102/G101 of the Waterford Towers, combined to form a massive 6,940-square-foot residence in a luxury tower of Toronto, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Roopali Rajpal of Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc. Currently listed for $4.688 million CAD, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“The possibilities for use of this space truly offer a buyer unmatched freedom and flexibility,” stated Roopali Rajpal, listing agent. “After extensive renovations in 2015, the space as it is today offers a rare opportunity for condo living with the square footage of a single-family home, yet the possibility to separate the space into two separate 2-storey units, one with roughly 4,000 square feet of living space and the other with 2,940 square feet, still exists. We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions to identify a buyer who can appreciate the opportunity and see the massive potential it has to offer.”

Located at 2095 Lake Shore Boulevard West, the residence combines the indoor-outdoor allure of a single-family estate in the country with the amenities and conveniences of a world-class city. This two-story residence offers an open floor plan, lofted ceilings, gallery walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows. A wraparound terrace on the main level is the ultimate city entertaining space. Featuring a front-row seat over Lake Ontario, the alfresco living area includes spaces for lounging, dining, and barbecuing. A walkout terrace on the garden level offers and added private outdoor space. With almost 7,000 square feet of interior living space, the flexible residence is ideal for hosting guests.

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Units #40 ND2H & #44 N3G | Bangkok, Thailand

Bid 16–23 July

Float above Bangkok from the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Residences in two fully furnished units that will auction next month in cooperation with Adam Taugwalder of Coldwell Banker. Previously listed for $3.8M and $3.79M, the properties will sell separately with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity that I’m thrilled to be offering in cooperation with Concierge Auctions,” stated Taugwalder. “These two units are impeccable—truly the best of the best in the heart of Bangkok in one of the finest buildings in all of Asia, coming fully furnished and move-in ready.”

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok’s Central Business District, Unit #40 ND2H is an opulent two-story corner residence and an ideal oasis within bustling Bangkok. The building spirals up within the Bangkok skyline, iconic and inviting from first look. Take the high-speed elevator to the 40th floor and step into your spacious foyer with an expertly appointed kitchen beyond. The space opens to an inviting and expansive area perfect for entertaining, with a double-story wall of windows and the beautiful city stretching beyond them. The library, game rooms, fitness center, and theatre will keep guests of any age well entertained. Host a family gathering on the 7th or 54th floor using the building’s breathtaking facilities, including a pool and sundeck with incredible city views. Retire for the evening to your spacious master suite, with its 24-square meter bedroom providing ample space to relax.

Chateau de Falloux | Loire Valley, France

Bid Now Through 22 July

A true gem of neo-Gothic architecture glitters from the heart of the Loire Valley will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tony Wells of French Domaines. Previously listed for €3.8M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m once again thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions on one of the most spectacular properties offered in France,” stated Wells. “I’m well-versed in working with the firm, and I expect to accrue a large amount of interest once we pair our database with their global reach, and anticipate an exciting auction next month.”

The history of Chateau de Falloux can be traced back to the 18th century with extensive enhancements in the 19th century. Its recent renovation, which was completed in 2018, has breathed new life and modernity into each of its rooms, from herringbone parquet floors to soaring cathedral ceilings. Not an ounce of authenticity was sacrificed during its careful restoration. Updated luxuries, like the custom kitchen with Carrara marble surfaces and built-in appliances, bring perfect balance to the sweeping antique staircases and ornate carved fireplaces. Sumptuous chandeliers and immaculate oak paneling throughout provide a warm and cohesive design that calls you to linger in each new room. Bright, airy, and irresistibly inviting, Chateau de Falloux is as charming as the Verzee valley it overlooks.

The Ascensions on Lake Travis | Spicewood, TX

Bid July 22–29

Located in the great outdoors at the Ascensions on Lake Travis, five properties will auction this month, individually with Reserves via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Chat Wynne of Compass.

“I am so looking forward to working with the Concierge Auctions team to help our client sell these luxury units that are move-in ready and can be offered as short term rental opportunities. With the Austin real estate market booming, I am already looking forward to who the auction process will bring forward and for the competitive bidding to begin,” stated by Chat Wynne of Wynne Group Compass.

Embrace everyday luxury and an intimate connection to the outdoors at Ascension estates. The interior finishes blend form and function for open-plan living and entertaining. Wood beams, hardwood floors, shiplap walls, natural stone counters, and sleek steel provide an ideal backdrop for transitional style, paying homage to the pristine landscape surrounding the properties. Oversized picture windows frame Hill Country views, and multiple outdoor decks invite abundant sunshine and sunsets. Escape to the private master retreat, with a wing all on its own. Relax in the spa bath or enjoy a private outdoor oasis. Eco-friendly materials, thoughtful design, and smart home technology power your effortlessly modern life. With a range of floor plans and finishes, one can design their own perfect Hill Country lifestyle.

Additional Properties Include:

La Perse | Stablewood, Houston, TX

Bid Now Through July 16

Currently Listed for $9.5M

In Cooperation with Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

Falcon Point Lodge | Texas Coast

Bid August 5–10

Currently Listed for $7.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Nancy Garner of Woolson Real Estate, Inc.

Holly Farm, Complete Estate & Equestrian Offering | Stockton, NJ

Bid July 16–21

Currently Listed for $6.95M & $4.89M. Selling Separately with No Reserve

In Cooperation with Chris Preston of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty

The Spirit of Avalon | Lake Quivira, Kansas City, KS

Bid July 23–28

Currently Listed for $5.75M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Katie Casey of Crown Realty

Tuscany Hill | Near Denver, CO

Bid August 12–16

Currently Listed for $3.999M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Rollyn Jordan of Christie’s International Real Estate Colorado

56-1089 Kamehameha Highway #5 | North Shore, Oahu, HI

Bid Now Through July 20

Currently Listed for $3.3M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Julia Napua Fetzer & Sean F. Ginella of Hawaii Life

The Aviation Estate | Northern Neck, VA

Bid July 16–22

Currently Listed for $2.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Ron Mangas, Jr. of TTR Sotheby's International Realty

751 Chestnut Road | Near Pittsburgh, PA

Bid July 23–29

Currently Listed for $2.4M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Lex Cuervo of ReMax Select Realty

Big Step Ranch | Farmville, VA

Bid July 16–21

Currently Listed for $2.1M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Navona Neel Hart of Real Living Cornerstone

Plus upcoming properties in Costa Rica, Tennessee, Mexico, Canada, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Switzerland.