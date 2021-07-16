Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021 now open for registration
TechnologyCatalogue.com's Awards Program to recognise innovators, showcase technologies supporting the Energy Transition
We believe that by giving innovators with carbon-reducing solutions a global platform to get noticed and recognised, we are facilitating innovation and helping the Energy Transition become a reality.”DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechnologyCatalogue.com, the global technology platform for the energy transition, has opened the registration for the first ever Tech for the Energy Transition Awards 2021 which will showcase novel and proven technologies in support of the Energy Transition.
— Erik Nijveld
The Awards is open to all suppliers from all over the world offering technological solutions that fall under one of the following categories: (i) Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage, (ii) Renewable Energy, (iii) Digitalisation, (iv) Safety, and (v) Maintenance.
“We recognise the importance of technology and innovation in ensuring we are on track towards achieving a carbon neutral world. And we believe that by giving innovators with carbon-reducing solutions a global platform to get noticed and recognised, we are facilitating innovation and helping the Energy Transition become a reality,” TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder and Managing Partner Erik Nijveld said.
Submission of technologies runs from 12 July to 17 September 2021, and will be assessed thereafter by a Board of Judges that will include representatives from major energy operators, technology experts and TechnologyCatalogue.com founders and country partners.
Top 10 technologies per category will be announced on 30 September 2021 and Top 3 technologies on November 15.
Technology suppliers in the Top 3 will have the chance to pitch their technologies in a series of webinars to be organised by TechnologyCatalogue.com in end-November, with each day featuring the three technologies under each category.
An awarding ceremony will be held on 10 December 2021 in the Netherlands and will be broadcasted live via an online event.
Visit www.technologycatalogue.com/awards for more information.
Jeremiah Fajardo
TechnologyCatalogue.com
jeremiahfajardo@technologycatalogue.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-Founder Vincent van Beusekom invites innovators from all over the world to submit their technology for the Awards