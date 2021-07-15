Motivosity Wins Comparably Awards for “Best Leadership Teams” & “Best Company Career Growth”
What sets Motivosity apart is the immense amount of positivity flowing in and through our business. It’s contagious.”LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve got to get a bigger trophy case! Adding both the award for Best Leadership Teams and the award for Best Company Career Growth to our shelves of accomplishments is HUGE and we’re over the moon about it.
— Scott Johnson, Motivosity CEO and Founder
Winning these Comparably awards is especially important to the team at Motivosity because of how Comparably gathers their data. Motivosity didn’t win Best Leadership Teams and Career Growth by some outside committee, but based on the feedback and ratings from actual Motivosity employees. The surveys were completely anonymous, and feedback included things like “I like that our leadership team is very active instead of reactive and come into each day with energy to keep improving and building the company, but also see that everyone needs to be a part of that and rely heavily on each member of the company so we can all grow together.”
Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity, commented saying “What sets Motivosity apart is the immense amount of positivity flowing in and through our business. It’s contagious.” With focusing on “helping people be happier about being at work”, that starts internally. Motivosity’s culture and product are centered around peer to peer recognition, a sense of community, and meaningful relationships between manager and team members. Winning both Best Leadership Teams and Best Company Career Growth is resounding proof of those values working on a deeper level than just office decor.
Comparably Awards are determined by reviews and responses given by the company’s own employees. Survey questions range from sentiment ratings to how the employees feel about the future success of the company to how likely they are to recommend working for said company to a friend. The ratings are anonymously reported on Comparably.com during a three-month period from May 2021 through July 2021. It’s important to note that all of this feedback was provided during the COVID19 pandemic, making these evaluations and ranking even more relevant for job seekers and in illustrating the true grit and resilience of the companies that placed.
After closing out an impressive second quarter, Motivosity continues to build their presence as a key player in the Employee Engagement and Recognition industries.
About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and feedback software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they’ve coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. They believe that companies unlock their greatest potential when they connect, recognize, lead, and listen. Their four products, coincidentally named Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com
About Comparably
Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
