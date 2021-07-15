ZenSpace welcomes Greg Holmes, Former Head of Sales at Zoom, as advisor and investor

Greg Holmes, former head of sales at Zoom, to join ZenSpace as advisor and investor ZenSpace Coworking Lounge at Westfield Oakridge Mall

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg Holmes, Former Head of Sales at Zoom, joins ZenSpace as an advisor and early investor . As Chief Revenue Officer of Zoom Video Communications between 2013 and 2020, Greg Holmes worked directly with Eric Yuan (CEO, Zoom) to help Zoom grow to a multi-billion dollar communication platform company. Greg brings over 20 years of experience in sales leadership to ZenSpace.“It’s a moment of pride for us to welcome Greg Holmes to the ZenSpace team. His track-record is nothing short of impressive and his insights in enterprise SaaS sales will greatly guide ZenSpace in the months to come” says Mayank Agrawal, CEO of ZenSpace. Greg will provide strategic guidance to the ZenSpace team in B2B partnerships, enterprise sales, and industry innovation. “Businesses of all sizes are poised to benefit from ZenSpace on-demand workspaces. The fact that ZenSpace workspaces can be setup for a small capital, quickly, in any location, whether it is an airport, shopping malls, or even sports stadiums is extremely valuable for enterprises of all sizes and their remote workers”, said Greg. Before Zoom, Greg helped build the web touch selling model at WebEx, and successfully ran the Canadian business unit for Cisco WebEx.About ZenSpace:ZenSpace offers on-demand workspaces - anytime, anyplace. As the fastest growing network of on-demand workspaces in San Francisco Bay Area, ZenSpace has expanded to offer their users the very best in Zen Pods, Zen Lounges and Zen Rooms. The three spaces combine their mobile app, on-demand booking platform, and smart space technology. ZenSpace provides solutions to the following sectors: public spaces (hotels, convention centers, malls, airports), the events industry, and office spaces. ZenSpace is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

