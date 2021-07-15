Verifi Media Closes $4M Funding Round Led by FUGA, Fintage House, and QVT
By participating in the round, these key media and finance companies demonstrate a strategic commitment to modernizing rights management tools.
Having major global media companies make a significant investment in Verifi strongly validates our data services, execution-driven philosophy, and approach to modernizing rights data for music.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verifi Media, a global leader in modern media rights data management services, has successfully completed its latest funding round, raising $4 million from a group of strategic investors. The round was anchored by world-leading full-service B2B music distributor FUGA; global music, film, and TV rights company Fintage House; and QVT Family Office Fund LP. The funding round marks an important new milestone for Verifi. By participating in the round, these key media and finance companies demonstrate a strategic commitment to modernizing rights management tools, while jointly developing key modernized services to allow efficient data sharing across rights owners and users.
— Ken Umezaki, CEO of Verifi Media
This funding round will provide significant strategic value in accelerating Verifi’s growth plans going forward. Verifi will allocate the funding towards accelerating its client relationships, further building out its wide range of services, and enriching the capabilities of its data solutions for all parties in the media value chain. Leveraging modern tools such as enterprise blockchain, cloud computing, AI, data scoring, media watermarking, and more, Verifi’s technology enables creators, businesses, rights owners, and third-party services to make significantly better business decisions with cutting-edge solutions for managing ownership data over time at the speed of digital.
In regard to the funding round’s impact on Verifi’s business strategy, Verifi CEO Ken Umezaki states: “Having major global media companies make a significant investment in Verifi strongly validates our data services, execution-driven philosophy, and approach to modernizing rights data for the music industry. We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of FUGA, as both client and investor, as we build our music business services. The addition of Fintage House as a strategic partner provides us the opportunity to work with a world-class media company to expand our reach beyond music. In addition, as strategic financial partner, QVT provides Verifi with financial market insight and strategic business guidance as we accelerate the growth of our business.”
Owned by Downtown Music Holdings, FUGA is already providing its clients with the ability to connect to Verifi’s unique data solutions and services and is looking to expand its offering this year. “The decision to back our partner Verifi Media in its most recent funding round reflects our faith in Verifi’s team of experts to provide the best tools and dynamic data solutions for music industry players. We’re excited to support Verifi Media’s future work and its continued mission to foster a more transparent and efficient data rights ecosystem, both for our clients and the global music rights business as a whole,” says FUGA CEO Pieter van Rijn.
The strategic investment from FUGA, as well as other investors in this round, will continue to provide Verifi growth opportunities in the music sector, while the investment from Fintage House represents both continued expansion in music business verticals and an exciting opportunity for Verifi to expand into new media markets. “As streaming continues to create annuity based assets, we recognize the importance of Verifi’s solutions to increase the ease and efficiency for obtaining accurate metadata for licensing, royalty payments, administration and catalog, and library management purposes. We’re excited to work with Verifi to accelerate and enrich the capabilities of their dynamic media rights management solutions in general, and in particular for our businesses and other investments,” says Niels Teves, Co-CEO of Fintage House.
For more information about Verifi, visit www.verifi.media.
About Verifi Media
With offices in London and New York, Verifi Media is a global leader in modern media rights data management services focused on empowering media creators through digital data innovation. Using modern tools like cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Verifi revolutionizes how media ownership and meta data is enhanced, corrected, shared and tracked across the supply chain, resulting in significantly better business decisions while enabling creators to be paid properly for their work. For more information, visit www.verifi.media.
About FUGA
FUGA is a world-leading full service B2B music distributor. Mixing deep marketing prowess with continual investment in leading technologies, FUGA’s clients – from Armada, Better Noise and Curb to Mom + Pop, mtheory and Ninja Tune – get equal access to its all-encompassing services.
Owned by Downtown Music Holdings, FUGA is one of the very few distributors to sit on the highest preferred partner tiers for Spotify, Apple and all other major DSPs.
FUGA’s global marketing team operates across 17 countries and its partners deliver over a quarter of the world’s new releases. Together with marketing and distribution, FUGA’s holistic product and services suite – including analytics, royalty accounting, neighbouring rights, rights management, and white label services – empower over 750 music rights holders globally.
www.fuga.com
About Fintage House
With its head office based in the Netherlands, Fintage House is an independent global music, film and TV rights company cofounded in 1986 by Robert Aarts and Niels Teves. The company has over the years developed a unique breadth of business services ranging from digital rights management, collection account management for film & TV production, to custom-made services for the music and the audio-visual industry. Fintage House has worked with some of the most influential and iconic artists of our time as well as small, independent rights holders as part of their diverse client base. Today, the company’s influence in the media space reaches nearly all of the major film and television markets across the world and is expanding further into additional rights and media outlets. As a leader in the global media business, Fintage House provides strategic value by identifying, protecting, and facilitating additional revenue streams for rights holders and clients in the broader global media landscape. Through its investment company Fintage is a strategic investor in the digital and tech space in the global music and audiovisual industries. For more information visit www.fintagehouse.com.
About QVT:
QVT Family Office Fund LP is a multi-strategy investment fund managed by QVT Financial LP. QVT is led by Dan Gold as CEO and CIO, and the other managing partners, Arthur Chu, Nicholas Brumm and Tracy Fu who have been investing together for over two decades. QVT Financial LP and its affiliates have over $1 billion in assets under management. QVT’s headquarters are in New York. For more information on QVT Financial LP visit www.QVT.com.
