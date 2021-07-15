BTR launces Employee Service Center, debuts rebrand of Benefits Administration offerings

BTR is announcing BTR Extend, the rebrand of its Ben Admin Division. The rebrand comes with a new structure of service packages & an Employee Service Center.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Technology Resources, a leading HR Technology consulting firm, announces the rebrand of its Benefits Administration Division as BTR Extend, along with its newest venture – an Employee Service Center. The rebranding also includes new pricing packages for Ben Admin services. “BTR Extend”, as the Benefits Administration Division will now be called, will consist of core service options for BTR’s Ben Admin technologies add-on services such as the Employee Service Center, ACA filings, COBRA services through strategic partners, and more. This initiative will enhance BTR’s signature concierge level service by equipping employers with robust opportunities for their benefits strategy.The rebrand comes as BTR modernizes its Ben Admin offerings to evolve with market demands by highlighting the services offered in-house. BTR Extend will be an extension of an Employer’s HR department for all things “employee benefits.” By offering top of the market technology solutions, BTR Extend provides a modern employee benefits experience that showcases its clients’ cultures to their employees and enables leadership to focus on internal business goals.Throughout the process of building BTR Extend, the company has brought on new talent and created additional roles within BTR to assist with the expansion. Jeana Parker was brought on in 2020 as Director of Client Services to enhance the support and infrastructure within the Benefits Administration Division. Additionally, Kristina Chavez and Holli Brummett, who were promoted from the Ben Admin Division to Strategic Initiatives and Business Development, were directly involved in the formation and creation of the new offerings within BTR Extend. Earlier in 2021, BTR made its first hire for the new Employee Service Center, bringing on Nicole McHone as Service Center Manager. Nicole has over 20 years of experience in finance and technology environments and spent the last several years managing a benefits call center. Nicole is working closely with the Strategic Initiatives team to kick off the department and implement clients as the market approaches the ever-busy renewal season.On this momentous occasion, Jamie Hawkins is celebrating the new adventure for the company. “We are very excited to launch BTR Extend! We learned in 2020 that many clients wanted enhanced personal support for their employees”, says Hawkins, BTR’s Founder and CEO. “What we have seen is that HR teams are struggling to support team members in this new hybrid work model and are looking to outsource more services than ever before.” Like many organizations, the past year’s events was the driving force for BTR to restructure their service offerings to adapt to the changing landscape.Benefit Technology Resources (BTR) was founded by Jamie and her husband, Terry Hawkins, in 2008, created to respond to the need in the market for modernized HR Technology consulting and support. As BTR grew, the company added on strategic partnerships with three market-leading solutions, resulting in the organic and exponential growth of the company. Today, BTR remains a leading consulting firm in the market, leveraging the team’s collective HR Technology expertise along with innovative solutions that designed to drive successful adoption of HR Technology. The company is quickly approaching its fifteenth anniversary in 2023 and continues to grow its foothold in the market.BTR Extend and its updated offerings are available now for new and existing clients. Interested parties can read more about the services on the company’s website or request a follow-up from a BTR team member.