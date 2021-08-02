The hybrid workplace in 2025 – Reimagine, rethink, redefine
Since the onset of the pandemic, the workplace setup has been redefined and restructured to a hybrid model that will continue to prevail...
"Having conquered the logistical issues, organizations are now facing deeper issues with the hybrid workforce. Unlike the office space, remote working provides inadequate visibility into the availability of human capital. Leaders and supervisors depend on individual interactions to make sense of the human resources available to them; which is ineffective and extremely time-consuming. A simple activity like tracking day-on-day attendance across teams has turned into a Herculean task that requires additional hours to be spared. This translates into endless hours if the teams are large and spread across multiple locations," says Ashish Syngal, VP, Customer Success & Key Accounts, ProHance.
It comes as no surprise that employees are being overworked across teams, groups, and functions. The fine line between personal and professional life has blurred even further with zero commute time and no contact with the outside world. In the last few months, stress levels have been at an all-time high because of the raging pandemic and the government or self-imposed lockdowns. The multitude of extra hours at work did not help. Many businesses have stepped up and launched initiatives to promote mental well-being for their employees, however, the root cause for the stress mostly remains unaddressed. The extra working hours are constantly pushing employees towards a burnout-like situation. If not resolved in time, it can lead to poor performance, lower outputs, and even attrition. Leaders and managers must have visibility into the workload that is assigned to individuals and balance the load within and across teams. The access to ready-to-use, meaningful data can help managers launch relevant training initiatives or make informed hiring decisions for load balancing. In addition to that, this data can save a considerable amount of managers’ time as they can have need-based interventions. In the corporate world, time is quite literally, money!
Consider this – as a manager responsible for a large team of 20 associates working out of different locations, you have a time-sensitive task you wish to allocate to a team member. Without the power of workforce management tools, the manager can either allocate the job to the proactive associate or a good performer. Chances are, this individual may already be overworked. The other approach is to connect with all team members to gain insights about how they’re placed – and as it sounds, this approach is time-consuming and dissolves the urgency of the task itself. Real-time data on how the teams are placed can solve this at the click of a button.
The employees have an important perspective here, because of which they feel directionless about their performance, efficiency, and productivity metrics. Virtual meetings are only half as effective as in-person meetings. The employees can feel overwhelmed when there is no clear communication on the organizational expectations in terms of productivity and efficiency. If employees have a way to check those definitions and even compare their own metrics with those of the group, it can make a world of difference. Quantifiable data helps in giving direction on how time can be managed better, and when to ask for help. It can be a huge motivator at an individual level if the employees are empowered to view their key time metrics and make self-driven improvements.
The occupational hazards of a remote workplace setup have revealed themselves over the last year. It is a modern-day problem that requires modern, cutting-edge solutions – especially ones that evolve with the changing times.
ProHance is a workforce management tool that provides measurable insights on human capital, making organizations more agile to achieve operational goals. It is like a digital, wearable device that gives makes fitness data trackable – and helps individuals work towards fitness goals. With the help of a robust measurement system and trackable data – organizations can optimize processes, enhance overall productivity, and promote a healthy work-life balance. Hybrid workforces are the future, and ProHance is future-ready.
About ProHance: ProHance, a leading desktop SaaS platform provides future-ready unified workforce-related analytics and data capturing to enable informed decision making on a real-time basis. ProHance enables enterprises to allocate resources effectively, load balance across teams; that results in operations becoming agile, customer-centric, efficient, and lean.
