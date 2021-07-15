Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Drivers And Trends Increasingly Use Data Analytics Technologies

Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-durable goods merchant wholesalers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers and building loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyse data, it will become easier for non-durable goods merchant wholesalers to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers. Thus, this is expected to drive the market going forward.

Wholesalers are increasingly using predictive analytics in their businesses. It is a robust tool for a wholesaler in today’s era of digital economy. A powerful in-memory technology integrated with predictive analytics and ERP data efficiently transforms the whole process of interpreting the information. Predictive analytics utilizes the past data to predict future outcome. In addition, some of the applications also give predictive analytics to project customer profitability, improve marketing campaigns and present model business for different scenarios. For instance, SAP HANA integrated with BW is a predictive analytical tool, widely used for wholesale distribution and materials management including the whitepaper industry.

Read More On The Global Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-durable-goods-wholesalers-global-market-report

The global non durable goods wholesalers market is expected to grow from $17.88 trillion in 2020 to $18.75 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24.22 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global non-durable goods wholesalers market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global non-durable goods wholesalers market.

Major companies in the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market include C&S Wholesale Grocers, Cardinal Health Inc, Heineken, Performance Food Group Company, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The global non-durable goods wholesalers market is segmented by type into paper and paper product wholesalers, drugs and druggists sundries wholesalers, apparel, piece goods, and notions wholesalers, grocery and related product wholesalers, farm product raw material wholesalers, chemical and allied products wholesalers, petroleum and petroleum products wholesalers, beer, wine, and distilled alcoholic beverage wholesalers, miscellaneous nondurable goods wholesalers and by ownership into wholesale/distribution chain, independent wholesalers.

Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-durable goods wholesalers market overview, forecast non-durable goods wholesalers market size and growth for the whole market, non-durable goods wholesalers market segments, and geographies, non-durable goods wholesalers market trends, non-durable goods wholesalers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3556&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-durable-goods-merchant-wholesalers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/durable-goods-wholesalers-global-market-report

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-and-wholesale-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/