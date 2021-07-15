Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Storage Power Solutions releases new C-2-C energy storage system for UPS systems

Storage Power Solutions is pleased to announce release of its C-2-C energy storage systems with UPS – Uninterruptible Power Systems for industrial applications.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The original C-2-CTM platform started at 750kW with as little as 1 hour of back-up time and by using its modularity was able to scale to systems of hundreds of MW/MWh.

Building on the success of the C-2-CTM platform the new application focuses on 300kVA and 500kVA double conversion UPS building blocks that are scalable to 2000kVA, and beyond, with a choice of 1-, 2- and 4-hour back-up times. The systems are available as either a 480Vac, 600Vac or 400Vac. Despite their smaller size, and cost effectiveness, there is no sacrifice to operating specifications or safety while offering many more features and much more control than was ever possible.

The systems are focused on behind-the-meter applications where users have a need to prevent power anomalies that cause equipment faults as well as ride through of power outages and peak-penalty mitigations.

By deploying hardened systems for 100% uptime and providing up to 20-year performance guarantees, these systems meet all of the industry required specifications while introducing 7 layers of safety to ensure years of worry-free operation.

SPS’s objective is to facilitate the transition to a transactive, distributed digital grid through accessible and affordable battery energy storage. “SPS strongly believes that with the advent of distributed energy storage systems, critical power users can manage their utility expenses while providing clean and regulated power to their critical loads. Our latest product release generates substantial value add to the UPS user,” said SPS’ Board of Directors Advisor, Donn Hanbidge.

Enquiries:
Mike Oreskovic
Managing Director
+1.416.409-8900 mike.oreskovic@EnergySPS.com
Website: www.energysps.com

About STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS:

SPS is a Canadian turn-key BESS supplier, with 6GW, 6GWh of design, manufacturing, and installation experience from cell to electric grid. SPS supplies systems with reliable, resilient, and competitively costed power and 20-year performance guarantee to utilities, renewable energy developers and large commercial & industrial customers.

Mike Oreskovic
Storage Power Solutions Inc.
+1 4164098900
email us here

