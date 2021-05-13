Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORONTO, Canada, May 12, 2021

Storage Power Solutions Inc. (SPS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Donn Hanbidge as an advisor to the board of directors and to assist with oversight of the company’s financial activities while furthering its corporate vision and goals.

Mr. Hanbidge is currently the founder and managing partner of Pinnacle Advisors where he provides C-Suite advisory services.

Mr. Hanbidge is a graduate of the Ivey Business School at Western University and is a CPA, CA. Donn spent much of his career with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) where he was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the enterprise leadership team. More recently, Donn was the CFO of JCM Power, an independent power producer focused on utility scale renewable energy in high-growth international markets.

As SPS’s advanced storage solutions (BESS) expands its market breadth through the introduction of the
C-2-CTM product offering in North America and Europe, Donn will provide valuable input and insight into the SPS growth story. SPS’s storage system has wide application coverage to replace and/or support traditional power systems, including small commercial emergent standby generators to utility scale distribution projects.

SPS’s battery energy systems deploy 70kWh C-2-C™ stackable blocks, creating a 1.5MVA, 3.75MWh outdoor cabinet, supervised by our AEGIS battery asset management and optimization software, certified to CAN/UL9540 and 9540A standards. The complete (all in) 4hr.+ battery energy storage system from medium voltage AC to cell comes with a 20-year performance guarantee at $150/kWh.

“We are energized to take the next step in our roadmap with Mr. Hanbidge’s valuable insight and contribution. Our goal is to offer a complete solution with financing, to satisfy the customer’s needs to manage their utility expenses in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible way.” said SPS’s Co-Founder and Managing Director Laszlo Lakatos-Hayward.

ABOUT STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS:
SPS is a Canadian turn-key BESS supplier, with 6GW, 6GWh of design, manufacturing, and installation experience from cell to electric grid. SPS supplies systems with reliable, resilient, and competitively costed power and 20-year performance guarantee to utilities, renewable energy developers and large commercial & industrial customers.

Enquiries:
Mike Oreskovic – Storage Power Solutions +1.416.409.8900 mike.oreskovic@EnergySPS.com

Mike Oreskovic
Storage Power Solutions
+1 416-409-8900
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


