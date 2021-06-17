Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,219 in the last 365 days.

Storage Power Solutions releases new C-2-C energy storage system sizes

Storage Power Solutions is pleased to announce the release of its new C-2-CTM energy storage systems in sizes designed to cater to commercial applications.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storage Power Solutions is pleased to announce the release of its new C-2-C (TM) energy storage systems in sizes designed to cater to commercial applications.

The original C-2-C (cell-to-cabinet) platform started at 750kW with as little as 1 hour of back-up time and by using its modularity was able to scale to systems of hundreds of MW/MWh.

Building on the success of the C-2-C(TM) platform the new sizes focus on 200, 400 and 600kW/kVA with a choice of 1-, 2- and 4-hour back-up times. The systems are available as either a 480Vac 3phase, 600Vac 3 phase or 850Vdc output. Despite their smaller size, and cost effectiveness, there is no sacrifice to operating specifications or safety.

The systems are focused on behind-the-meter applications, coupling with existing and new solar installations, EV charging as well as micro-grid applications.

By deploying hardened systems for 100% uptime and providing up to 20-year performance guarantees, these systems meet all of the industry required specifications while introducing 7 layers of safety to ensure years of worry-free operation.

SPS’s objective is to facilitate the transition to a transactive, distributed digital grid through accessible and affordable battery energy storage. “We strongly believe that there is a market need for distributed energy storage systems, enabling commercial enterprises to manage their utility expense while optimizing their energy from solar rooftops and car-ports. Our latest product release generates substantial value add to the often neglected commercial user,” said SPS’ Managing Director, Laszlo Lakatos-Hayward.

Enquiries:
Mike Oreskovic
Managing Director
+1.416.409-8900
mike.oreskovic@storagepowersolutions.com
Website: www.storagepowersolutions.com

About STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS:

SPS is a Canadian turn-key BESS supplier, with 6GW, 6GWh of design, manufacturing, and installation experience from cell to electric grid. SPS supplies systems with reliable, resilient, and competitively costed power and 20-year performance guarantee to utilities, renewable energy developers and large commercial & industrial customers.

Mike Oreskovic
Storage Power Solutions
+1 416-409-8900
email us here

You just read:

Storage Power Solutions releases new C-2-C energy storage system sizes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.