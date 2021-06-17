Storage Power Solutions releases new C-2-C energy storage system sizes
The original C-2-C (cell-to-cabinet) platform started at 750kW with as little as 1 hour of back-up time and by using its modularity was able to scale to systems of hundreds of MW/MWh.
Building on the success of the C-2-C(TM) platform the new sizes focus on 200, 400 and 600kW/kVA with a choice of 1-, 2- and 4-hour back-up times. The systems are available as either a 480Vac 3phase, 600Vac 3 phase or 850Vdc output. Despite their smaller size, and cost effectiveness, there is no sacrifice to operating specifications or safety.
The systems are focused on behind-the-meter applications, coupling with existing and new solar installations, EV charging as well as micro-grid applications.
By deploying hardened systems for 100% uptime and providing up to 20-year performance guarantees, these systems meet all of the industry required specifications while introducing 7 layers of safety to ensure years of worry-free operation.
SPS’s objective is to facilitate the transition to a transactive, distributed digital grid through accessible and affordable battery energy storage. “We strongly believe that there is a market need for distributed energy storage systems, enabling commercial enterprises to manage their utility expense while optimizing their energy from solar rooftops and car-ports. Our latest product release generates substantial value add to the often neglected commercial user,” said SPS’ Managing Director, Laszlo Lakatos-Hayward.
About STORAGE POWER SOLUTIONS:
SPS is a Canadian turn-key BESS supplier, with 6GW, 6GWh of design, manufacturing, and installation experience from cell to electric grid. SPS supplies systems with reliable, resilient, and competitively costed power and 20-year performance guarantee to utilities, renewable energy developers and large commercial & industrial customers.
