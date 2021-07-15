Introduction to Options Trading

Advice Chaser's webinar will introduce you to foundational information about options trading. Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

Learn how options trading works, what place it has in a portfolio, and what situations make it worth the trouble. Join us for a this online event.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Options trading is a complex strategy that few lay people attempt on their own, but a prudent approach to this method can deliver benefits that trading other securities like stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs cannot. To learn more about how options trading works, what place it has in a portfolio, and what situations make employing it worth the trouble, join us for a free online event. The webinar begins at 12:00 noon Eastern Time on July 22. Attendance is free, but you should reserve your spot by signing up here Advice Chaser, a service that connects clients with trusted financial advisors, will host the webinar. The presentation will dive into the nitty-gritty of options trading, bringing in both technical and practical know-how from experienced speakers. Participants will receive a thorough introduction to topics like:• How you can qualify to trade options, and the amount you need to keep in your account when trading• Important principles like implied volatility and historical volatility, and how each should affect your trading• Return on investment, and how to balance risks and returns• A few examples of profitable options strategies• Tax consequences of options trading, and how capital gains tax affects different trading scenarios• Strategies for both bull and bear markets• How to remain cool and rational in the face of tense trading situations“Many investors are excited by the idea of trading options, but lack the confidence or know-how to get started.” said Advice Chaser president Megan Coelho. “Options trading certainly isn’t for everyone, but we’re excited to provide an educational event for interested investors to figure it out for themselves.”Whatever your investments, an experienced financial advisor can help you take care of them. Advice Chaser can connect you with an advisor knowledgeable about all kinds of investments. Book your free phone consultation today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

