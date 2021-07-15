VIDIUM ANIMAL HEALTH® LAUNCHES SPOTLIGHT™ ePARR, A HIGHLY ACCURATE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR CANINE LYMPHOMA
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidium Animal Health® announced it has launched SpotLight™ ePARR, a highly accurate and rapid molecular diagnostic test for canine lymphoma. SpotLight ePARR represents the second diagnostic test in the Vidium portfolio, following the company’s launch in September 2020 of SearchLight DNA™, a genomic-based test that identifies important mutations in 120 relevant cancer genes in dogs. SpotLight ePARR was developed by Vidium in collaboration with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen®), an affiliate of City of Hope, and Ethos Discovery.
Lymphoma is one of the most common cancers in dogs. It is a progressive and deadly disease characterized by the overgrowth of lymphocytes, with most cases being high-grade involving B cells or T cells.1 Appropriate treatment of lymphoma hinges on an accurate diagnosis. The molecular diagnostic test known as polymerase chain reaction for antigen receptor rearrangement (or PARR) is recognized for facilitating the accurate diagnosis or exclusion of lymphoma in dogs, especially as an adjunct to confirming or denying histology or cytology results.2,3
SpotLight ePARR delivers a high degree of accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity across diverse sample types, including formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues; flow cytometry pellets; and air-dried, fine-needle aspirates. In a study published in the 2019 (Volume 3) issue of Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, SpotLight ePARR demonstrated >90% accuracy for FNA and FFPE samples.4
“SpotLight ePARR is rigorously validated and as such, is setting new standards for quality and transparency in molecular diagnostic testing,” said William Hendricks, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Vidium. “The test is grounded in unimpeachable science and fulfills an ongoing need for robust validation of molecular diagnostics in veterinary medicine.”
A common use of SpotLight ePARR is to rule in or rule out the suspected diagnosis of lymphoma in cases of equivocal fine-needle aspirate (FNA) results.5 Results of the test are delivered in 5–7 days, providing veterinarians with the critical information they need, when they need it.
“Now with our two tests, Vidium is making it easier for veterinary teams to gain greater diagnostic insights from a single sample,” notes David Haworth, DVM, PhD, Vidium President and Co-founder. “If results of a SpotLight ePARR test are positive for either B-cell or T-cell lymphoma, a SearchLight DNA test can then easily be conducted from the same sample. We’re thrilled to be able to offer this comprehensive service to veterinarians to inspire greater confidence in decision-making and enhance the care of pets.”
ABOUT VIDIUM ANIMAL HEALTH
Vidium Animal Health, a subsidiary of Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), is committed to advancing the understanding of disease to give pets the fullest lives possible. The company provides diagnostic tests to veterinary oncologists, general practitioners, and pet parents, and is passionate about unravelling the genetic components of common and complex diseases, including cancer. Vidium was built on a foundation of unimpeachable science and is led by a knowledgeable and experienced team with deep veterinary and clinical genomic roots.
ABOUT TGEN, AN AFFILIATE OF CITY OF HOPE
Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is affiliated with City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases: CityofHope.org. This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help our patients through efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. For more information, visit: tgen.org. Follow TGen on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @TGen.
ABOUT ETHOS DISCOVERY
Ethos Discovery is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization devoted to developing innovative medical treatments and tests that benefit both pets and humans. Through targeted research, clinical trials, and the delivery of advanced veterinary care, we seek to address unmet clinical needs to improve health outcomes for humans and animals with complex medical problems.
Ethos Discovery is uniquely positioned, with the support of Ethos Veterinary Health, to reach patients and doctors nationally and to partner with key international leaders in their field. This flexibility provides us the opportunity to pursue impactful research that will make a difference where it is most important, within clinical hospitals and for patients and families. Scientific Programs are currently focused on: Sarcoma, Sepsis, Inflammatory Brain Disease, Dysbiosis, Therapeutics, and Surgical Innovations.
References: 1. Malignant lymphoma in dogs. Merck Veterinary Manual. Available at: https://www.merckvetmanual.com/dog-owners/blood-disorders-of-dogs/malignant-lymphoma-in-dogs. Accessed June 16, 2021. 2. Pawlak A, Rapak A, Drynda A, et al. Immunophenotypic characterization of canine malignant lymphoma: a retrospective study of cases diagnosed in Poland Lower Silesia, over the period 2011–2013. Vet Compar Oncol. 2016;14(S1):52–60. 3. Mosca A, Dobson J. New approaches in canine multicentric lymphoma. Veterinary Practice website. Available at: https://veterinary-practice.com/article/new-approaches-in-canine-multicentric-lymphoma. Accessed June 16, 2021. 4. Ehrhart EJ, Wong S, Richter K, et al. Polymerase chain reaction for antigen receptor rearrangement: benchmarking performance of a lymphoid clonality assay in diverse canine sample types. J Vet Intern Med. 2019;33:1392–1402. 5. Pfeifer M. Lymphoma diagnosed in a dog within an hour of fine needle aspiration via digital cytology service. Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory website. Available at: https://tvmdl.tamu.edu/2019/02/11/lymphoma-diagnosed-in-a-dog-within-an-hour-of-fine-needle-aspiration-via-digital-cytology-service/. Accessed June 16, 2021.
Beth Davis
Lymphoma is one of the most common cancers in dogs. It is a progressive and deadly disease characterized by the overgrowth of lymphocytes, with most cases being high-grade involving B cells or T cells.1 Appropriate treatment of lymphoma hinges on an accurate diagnosis. The molecular diagnostic test known as polymerase chain reaction for antigen receptor rearrangement (or PARR) is recognized for facilitating the accurate diagnosis or exclusion of lymphoma in dogs, especially as an adjunct to confirming or denying histology or cytology results.2,3
SpotLight ePARR delivers a high degree of accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity across diverse sample types, including formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues; flow cytometry pellets; and air-dried, fine-needle aspirates. In a study published in the 2019 (Volume 3) issue of Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, SpotLight ePARR demonstrated >90% accuracy for FNA and FFPE samples.4
“SpotLight ePARR is rigorously validated and as such, is setting new standards for quality and transparency in molecular diagnostic testing,” said William Hendricks, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Vidium. “The test is grounded in unimpeachable science and fulfills an ongoing need for robust validation of molecular diagnostics in veterinary medicine.”
A common use of SpotLight ePARR is to rule in or rule out the suspected diagnosis of lymphoma in cases of equivocal fine-needle aspirate (FNA) results.5 Results of the test are delivered in 5–7 days, providing veterinarians with the critical information they need, when they need it.
“Now with our two tests, Vidium is making it easier for veterinary teams to gain greater diagnostic insights from a single sample,” notes David Haworth, DVM, PhD, Vidium President and Co-founder. “If results of a SpotLight ePARR test are positive for either B-cell or T-cell lymphoma, a SearchLight DNA test can then easily be conducted from the same sample. We’re thrilled to be able to offer this comprehensive service to veterinarians to inspire greater confidence in decision-making and enhance the care of pets.”
ABOUT VIDIUM ANIMAL HEALTH
Vidium Animal Health, a subsidiary of Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), is committed to advancing the understanding of disease to give pets the fullest lives possible. The company provides diagnostic tests to veterinary oncologists, general practitioners, and pet parents, and is passionate about unravelling the genetic components of common and complex diseases, including cancer. Vidium was built on a foundation of unimpeachable science and is led by a knowledgeable and experienced team with deep veterinary and clinical genomic roots.
ABOUT TGEN, AN AFFILIATE OF CITY OF HOPE
Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is affiliated with City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases: CityofHope.org. This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help our patients through efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. For more information, visit: tgen.org. Follow TGen on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @TGen.
ABOUT ETHOS DISCOVERY
Ethos Discovery is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization devoted to developing innovative medical treatments and tests that benefit both pets and humans. Through targeted research, clinical trials, and the delivery of advanced veterinary care, we seek to address unmet clinical needs to improve health outcomes for humans and animals with complex medical problems.
Ethos Discovery is uniquely positioned, with the support of Ethos Veterinary Health, to reach patients and doctors nationally and to partner with key international leaders in their field. This flexibility provides us the opportunity to pursue impactful research that will make a difference where it is most important, within clinical hospitals and for patients and families. Scientific Programs are currently focused on: Sarcoma, Sepsis, Inflammatory Brain Disease, Dysbiosis, Therapeutics, and Surgical Innovations.
References: 1. Malignant lymphoma in dogs. Merck Veterinary Manual. Available at: https://www.merckvetmanual.com/dog-owners/blood-disorders-of-dogs/malignant-lymphoma-in-dogs. Accessed June 16, 2021. 2. Pawlak A, Rapak A, Drynda A, et al. Immunophenotypic characterization of canine malignant lymphoma: a retrospective study of cases diagnosed in Poland Lower Silesia, over the period 2011–2013. Vet Compar Oncol. 2016;14(S1):52–60. 3. Mosca A, Dobson J. New approaches in canine multicentric lymphoma. Veterinary Practice website. Available at: https://veterinary-practice.com/article/new-approaches-in-canine-multicentric-lymphoma. Accessed June 16, 2021. 4. Ehrhart EJ, Wong S, Richter K, et al. Polymerase chain reaction for antigen receptor rearrangement: benchmarking performance of a lymphoid clonality assay in diverse canine sample types. J Vet Intern Med. 2019;33:1392–1402. 5. Pfeifer M. Lymphoma diagnosed in a dog within an hour of fine needle aspiration via digital cytology service. Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory website. Available at: https://tvmdl.tamu.edu/2019/02/11/lymphoma-diagnosed-in-a-dog-within-an-hour-of-fine-needle-aspiration-via-digital-cytology-service/. Accessed June 16, 2021.
Beth Davis
Circa Healthcare
+1 919-624-5424
email us here