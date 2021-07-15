Dr. Becky Brotemarkle of Macro-Life Coaching, LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CUMBERLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone has a vision of what they would like their life to be. Maybe your dream is to have a healthier life where you eat nutritious food, exercise regularly, and feel less stressed. Maybe it’s to be a transcendent leader that can motivate people to be their best and achieve great results. Maybe it’s to overcome a significant loss in your life and start building a new one. Most people don't realize their dreams because they have gotten stuck in some way.

Whether you’re not clear on what you want, don’t know where to start, fear the process of change, or don’t know how to use your strengths, a coach can work with you to identify what is most important to you, what is getting in the way, and help you take action to reach your goals, grow and thrive.

Dr. Becky Brotemarkle is a life coach, health & wellness coach, leadership coach, loss & grief coach and the founder of Macro-Life Coaching, LLC.

“Macro means bigger than life,” says Becky. “Through coaching, you can realize the biggest, boldest, best life you can imagine.

Becky says coaching is about taking where you are right now and moving forward.

“The coaching relationship is truly co-created,” says Becky. “It's about the client's journey and where the client wants to go. The coach is just there to facilitate that.”

Becky discovered coaching while a registered nurse and professor. For years she specialized in HIV/AIDS nursing long before the medications we have today existed, when people often faced a long illness and death.

“It was during a transition period that coaching came into my life”. “I had a job that I loved as director of nursing research and practice at a hospital, but they planned to eliminate that position. I was trying to make up my mind what I wanted to do. I hired a coach, a fellow nurse, and she helped me prepare for job interviews and make some decisions. It was life-changing. I had always been shy and afraid of receiving feedback. With coaching, I realized feedback helped me grow and I came out of my shell. I was able to make clear steps that I wanted to take and then actually take those steps until I reached my goals.”

On the very last night of her job, Becky received an email asking her if she ever thought about being a coach.

“I thought, ‘Why not?’, took the steps to start coaching school and never looked back. I’ve finally found my passion,” says Becky. “I love helping people grow and become their best selves. Almost always, there is a flash of inspiration as people realize something different about themselves or see something from a different viewpoint and then take steps to transform themselves. It’s amazing to see that process take place.”

Becky offers life coaching as well as health and wellness coaching, leadership coaching, and loss and grief coaching. She is a Professional Certified Coach with the International Coaching Federation, a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach with a PhD in Nursing, a Certified Executive Coach with an MBA from Johns Hopkins University, as well as a Certified End of Life and Grief Coach. She approaches all coaching from a client-centered, strengths-based and positive psychology perspective.

“I've been so grateful to all the people that have crossed my path because I learn from every single client,” says Becky. “It's mostly learning about life and love and that’s what is really important.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Becky Brotemarkle in an interview with Jim Masters on July 19th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.macrolifecoaching.com