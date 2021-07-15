Irene Forte and Brennen Matthews Sit Down with Candice Georgiadis
Irene Forte, founder and driving force behind Irene Forte Skincare. Brennen Matthews, Editor of ROUTE Magazine
-
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
Disruption isn’t unusual — the way business is done is constantly changing with technological advances and fresh, new ideas. Whether you view the disruptions as negative or positive normally depends on what side you stand on. For example, if you’re in the movie theater industry, you may not be a big fan of streaming services, but the average consumer is thrilled with the convenience of watching movies at home. There is a sense of nostalgia — although digital cameras and camera phones disrupted the photography industry, many young people now purchase disposable cameras and Polaroid cameras because it reminds them of their childhood! Overall, disruption of industries normally aims to benefit consumers, but can harm certain businesses in time.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
1. Empathy. Years back, I helped develop a training program with the School of Life to help our Rocco Forte Hotel team with emotional intelligence. What I learned in creating this program from the School of Life team was the importance of empathy; empathy is the ability to emotionally understand what other people feel, see things from their point of view, and imagine yourself in their place. Essentially, it‘s putting yourself in someone else’s position and feeling what they must be feeling. This is vital to deliver good service to guests in a hotel, but also incredibly vital for business and life more generally.
2. Resilience. My father taught me that the business world is tough and that you need to be resilient. I saw him go through the financial crisis in 2008 (where hotel sales dropped by 40% overnight) and now Covid (where he has had a year and a bit of almost zero revenue). He is incredibly resilient and doesn’t crumble when something goes wrong, but instead quickly adapts and takes considered decisions to make the best out of a bad situation. This is incredibly important to be a successful entrepreneur.
3. Passion. Many have told me that to be a successful entrepreneur you need to be passionate about what you do. Hence, I always knew that I was going to get involved with something that I was passionate about and loved. When days are tough at work, it doesn’t matter if you love what you do.
-
Brennen Matthews, Editor of ROUTE Magazine
As you know, COVID19 changed the world as we know it. Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers will prefer to travel?
COVID has necessitated that travelers look more locally than internationally for their traveling and vacationing needs. So, the demand for domestic travel will only continue to increase. America is such a large and diverse county with plenty of vacationing options. There will continue to be a renewed enthusiasm to discover and experience the vastness and diversity of the country and with this, an increased appreciation and pride in local heritage.
The increase in road trips will also continue, especially during the summer and fall months, as people will still be hesitant to fly, even after the pandemic is under control. I see this as opening up the opportunity for small towns and DMOs to harness their unique tourism offerings as people seek to travel to smaller, less crowded destinations, including National Parks.
The pent-up travel demand, saved up vacation time, and remote working options, will see people travel more frequently and for longer periods of time. As people take to the road, there will be a focus on enjoying the journey and the stops along the way, rather than rushing to get to a particular destination.
Safety will also be high on the list for many travelers. As 911 forever changed travel and security, I believe COVID 19 will also indelibly change traveler’s demands and awareness of health and safety.
