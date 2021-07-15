Vihan Patel and Jillian Godsil in Discussions with Fotis Georgiadis
Vihan Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of POM (Power Of Music). Jillian Godsil, co-founder and editor in chief of Blockleaders.io
Vihan Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of POM (Power Of Music)
How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?
Despite the success of POM so far, I think I’ve got a long way to go before I reach a point where I am successful enough to make a real difference in the world. However, my first paycheck went to my local Temple. It is so important to me to boost the local economy and look after those close to me.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each).
Don’t always listen to those who love you: When I first told people I wanted to build this dating app and reject a job offer I had lined up, I was told not to do it by the people around me. Although I’m sure it came from a place of love, it is sometimes best to respectfully ignore their advice and follow your gut.
Don’t hire your friends if you know they’re not good enough: I hired a friend who had an evident lack of skill and experience but wanted to believe that they would be up to the job. This ended very badly to say the least.
You can’t do everything on your own: I always thought I could start, build, market and lead POM on my own. Boy was I wrong! Only once I brought on people 100x more experienced/qualified did I learn my lesson.
Ask for forgiveness rather than permission: If you believe something, do it. Asking for forgiveness is a lot easier (pride aside) than the regret of not doing something because someone said no.
Be selfish: Not everyone will understand why you can’t come out or meet up, or why you don’t have time to chat in the middle of the day. You’ve got to learn to be selfish and work hard towards your goals, even if it means you lose a few friends along the way. Those who stay are those worth having.
Jillian Godsil, co-founder and editor in chief of Blockleaders.io
What are the 5 things that most excite you about blockchain and crypto? Why?
It democratizes access to finance
It democratizes access to education
It democratizes access to payments
It democratizes access to opportunity
It democratizes access to income equality
Blockchain technology excites me for many reasons. It is transformational and has the ability to really change things — for the better
What are the 5 things worry you about blockchain and crypto? Why?
I am not worried about blockchain and crypto itself. I don’t like the ponzi schemes that spring up in its wake — things like One Coin. And it’s not good to the rugpulls in the current anonymous DeFi market. These issues will be ironed out in time
How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?
I use my voice — as a journalist, broadcaster, and author — to talk about injustice. I also use my platform to advocate for women in blockchain.
As you know there are not that many women in your industry. Can you share 3 things that you would you advise to other women in the blockchain space to thrive?
Get in
Show up
Stay in
Can you advise what is needed to engage more women into the blockchain industry?
What you can see, you can be. So if you work in blockchain, make sure you actively attract women to work and collaborate with you.
What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that had relevance to your own life?
My mother would quote — ‘Ever onwards and upwards, maybe sideways but never backwards.’ And it is important to keep on going. Most things in life are not easy so you know that showing up is half the battle. The only point is that sometimes it can be hard to see how far you have come — take a moment to look back and then your journey will be apparent. Well done you!
