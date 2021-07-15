OOm Bags 5 Wins At The Agency Of The Year Awards 2021
Award-winning agency OOm has secured five wins at the Agency of the Year Awards 2021, including Local Hero of The Year. Learn more about OOm’s milestone here.
Awarded with the Local Hero Of The Year was just the icing on the cake. As an independent agency, we’re extremely honoured to receive this prestigious recognition for the work we’ve done.”SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, a top digital marketing agency in Singapore, has achieved another milestone by winning Local Hero Of The Year at the Agency of the Year Awards 2021, along with four other titles under the Lead Generation Agency of the Year 2021 and Search Marketing Agency of the Year 2021 categories.
— Ian Cheow, CEO of OOm
Established in 2006, OOm takes pride in providing clients with data-driven insights and strategies to reach their goals. Since then, OOm has expanded to other countries beyond Singapore, such as China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.
The award-winning digital marketing agency utilises a customer-first approach by having a thorough understanding of clients’ objectives in order to reach their goals. OOm uses a proven methodology categorised into four stages: Awareness, Consideration, Conversion, and Loyalty. Through this tried-and-tested strategy, OOm was able to provide clients with what they need by conducting custom-tailored digital marketing solutions.
Local Hero of the Year: A Prestigious Moment for OOm
Being awarded the Local Hero Of The Year award is a prestigious achievement. This award is reserved only for the most successful and highest performing local agency. On top of that, only one winner can secure the Local Hero Of The Year title. For that reason, OOm was pleasantly surprised to have won the award.
Besides being presented as the Local Hero Of The Year, OOm also won four awards in total in two categories:
1. Gold and Local Hero (Double Wins) - Lead Generation Agency of the Year 2021
2. Gold and Local Hero (Double Wins) - Search Marketing Agency of the Year 2021
Also, the Lead Generation Agency of the Year 2021 is a brand-new category for top digital marketing agencies in Singapore that have helped clients accomplish their objectives through innovative and cost-effective methods. Because of this, OOm is even more proud to have clinched the Gold and Local Hero award for this category.
Aside from being awarded the Lead Generation Agency of the Year 2021, OOm is proud to have won the Gold and Local Hero awards in the Search Marketing Agency of the Year 2021 category. OOm specialises in search marketing and digital marketing services, making this award-winning moment for the company even grander.
“We are really humbled to have won Gold and Local Hero for both Search Marketing Agency of the Year and Lead Generation of the Year categories. The team is really excited and happy to see our hard work paid off, and we were able to help our clients achieve positive results,” said the CEO and co-founder of OOm, Ian Cheow.
“Awarded with the Local Hero Of The Year was just the icing on the cake. As an independent agency, we’re extremely honoured to receive this prestigious recognition for the work we’ve done.”
A Track Record Of Proven Success
OOm’s grand achievement for winning Local Hero Of The Year in 2021 is not the first time the digital marketing company was recognised for its efforts in the industry. In 2020, OOm clinched three trophies from the Marketing Excellence Awards and Agency of the Year Awards.
In the Marketing Excellence Awards 2020, OOm bagged two wins in two categories: Silver for “Excellence in Data-Driven Marketing” and Bronze for “Excellence in Search Marketing”, both of which pertain to the company’s services for Rentokil.
OOm’s third trophy from the Agency of the Year Awards 2020 is Bronze in the category of Search Marketing Agency of the Year. As for OOm’s previous milestones, the long-list of awards in the past include:
Silver - Search Marketing Agency of the Year (Agency of the Year Awards 2019)
Finalist - Excellence in Search Marketing (Marketing Excellence Awards 2019)
Gold - Excellence in Search Marketing (Marketing Excellence Awards 2018)
Silver - Best Use of Search (MARKies Awards 2018)
Gold - Best Search Campaign (MARKies Award 2011)'
Overcoming the Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Marketers and entrepreneurs in Singapore all know the struggle of going through the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden government-imposed restrictions have hugely impacted the way people conduct business, especially for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Despite the pandemic, OOm was able to boost sales and win several awards. The digital agency saw a significant increase in revenue in 2019 compared to the total amount of profits at the end of 2020. This improvement was possible, thanks to OOm’s continued success with loyal clients.
“The AOTY is another form of recognition testifying our beliefs in using a holistic digital marketing approach using various channels and activities to provide the best results for our clients,” said the COO and co-founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu.
“Having an in-house team supporting our operations helps us to better ensure that we’re able to constantly adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape. In turn, this translates to better solutions for our client’s business growth.”
Furthermore, OOm achieved a high client retention rate in 2020 after providing clients with efficient digital marketing solutions tailored to their needs. This retention rate is a testament to OOm’s healthy long-term relationships with satisfied clients, such as Xpressflower, Hitachi, Rentokil, East Coast Podiatry, Decathlon, and Harvey Norman.
Most importantly, due to the digital agency’s customer-first approach, OOm was able to generate a remarkable increase in net profit. This strategy helped OOm better understand the needs of their clients during the pandemic.
OOm understands the struggle of adapting to the global pandemic, which is why the SEO company shall continue to provide marketers and business owners with tips and tricks related to digital marketing. OOm’s blog offers valuable information on digital marketing, from social media management and paid advertising to local SEO.
About OOm: Founded in 2006, OOm is one of the top digital marketing agencies in Singapore. Ever since its inception, OOm uses a customer-first approach to provide clients with what they exactly need to meet their needs. OOm specialises in a wide range of digital marketing services, including search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, and more.
Contact OOm today to learn more about the award-winning company’s expertise in digital marketing.
Ian Cheow
OOm Singapore
+65 6690 4049
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn