Beyond Security and Cybellum Form Partnership to Address Automotive Software Security Challenges

Beyond Security by HelpSystems

Cybellum

Joint offering to provide continuous security testing throughout the connected car lifecycle

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, by HelpSystems, a leading provider of automated security testing and compliance solutions, announced today it has partnered with Cybellum, a leader in automotive cybersecurity risk assessment solutions. The joint solution will provide automated security scanning and a full vulnerability management analysis across the connected car lifecycle to ensure automotive software security and compliance with road vehicle standards and regulations.

"Combining Beyond Security's and Cybellum's solutions provides automotive makers a complete testing package for known and unknown vulnerabilities and is the key for a secure automotive future, " said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO.

Modern vehicles contain many interconnected components with hundreds of ECUs (electronic control units) developed by multiple suppliers making them a hotbed for cyber attacks. New stringent standards — designed to drive cyber responsibility throughout the automotive supply chain — are being introduced to address this problem.

The strategic partnership between Cybellum and Beyond Security will empower automotive manufacturers to test any component or embedded software at any stage of development — with or without access to source code. Users can scan binary code to retrieve an exact blueprint of automotive software components. They will also be able to use dynamic analysis to detect known and unknown vulnerabilities as well as runtime issues, misconfiguration and gaps in compliance with security regulations and industry standards. This allows automotive manufacturers to ‘look under the hood’ of any embedded component regardless of open-source, commercial, or proprietary code. Vulnerabilities can be pinpointed and addressed in time for production and even after the vehicle’s deployment.

“We are honored to be partnering with a strong cyber player like Beyond Security,” said Slava Bronfman, Co-founder and CEO of Cybellum. “Looking for the source of a cybersecurity risk often feels like searching for a needle in a haystack. This strategic partnership will help automotive manufacturers to gain control over their risk assessment and mitigation, from design to production and beyond.”


About Beyond Security, by HelpSystems

Beyond Security is a market leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling enterprises across the globe to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.

Learn more at www.beyondsecurity.com.

About Cybellum

Cybellum empowers automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the entire vehicle life cycle. Our agentless solution scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber vulnerabilities. Manufacturers can then take immediate actions to eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road.

Read more at www.cybellum.com.

###
For more information, please call Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or email soniaa@beyondsecurity.com.
You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com.

Sonia Awan
Beyond Security
+ 17472545705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Beyond Security and Cybellum Form Partnership to Address Automotive Software Security Challenges

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sonia Awan
Beyond Security
+ 17472545705
Company/Organization
Beyond Security
19925 Stevens Creek Blvd
Cupertino, California, 95014
United States
818-539-7888
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards. Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

www.beyondsecurity.com

More From This Author
Beyond Security and Cybellum Form Partnership to Address Automotive Software Security Challenges
Beyond Security Reinvents its Premier Vulnerability Assessment Solution With beSECURE XDR
Beyond Security Announces Technology Partnership Agreement with Vicarius
View All Stories From This Author