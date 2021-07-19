Beyond Security and Cybellum Form Partnership to Address Automotive Software Security Challenges
Joint offering to provide continuous security testing throughout the connected car lifecycleSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, by HelpSystems, a leading provider of automated security testing and compliance solutions, announced today it has partnered with Cybellum, a leader in automotive cybersecurity risk assessment solutions. The joint solution will provide automated security scanning and a full vulnerability management analysis across the connected car lifecycle to ensure automotive software security and compliance with road vehicle standards and regulations.
"Combining Beyond Security's and Cybellum's solutions provides automotive makers a complete testing package for known and unknown vulnerabilities and is the key for a secure automotive future, " said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO.
Modern vehicles contain many interconnected components with hundreds of ECUs (electronic control units) developed by multiple suppliers making them a hotbed for cyber attacks. New stringent standards — designed to drive cyber responsibility throughout the automotive supply chain — are being introduced to address this problem.
The strategic partnership between Cybellum and Beyond Security will empower automotive manufacturers to test any component or embedded software at any stage of development — with or without access to source code. Users can scan binary code to retrieve an exact blueprint of automotive software components. They will also be able to use dynamic analysis to detect known and unknown vulnerabilities as well as runtime issues, misconfiguration and gaps in compliance with security regulations and industry standards. This allows automotive manufacturers to ‘look under the hood’ of any embedded component regardless of open-source, commercial, or proprietary code. Vulnerabilities can be pinpointed and addressed in time for production and even after the vehicle’s deployment.
“We are honored to be partnering with a strong cyber player like Beyond Security,” said Slava Bronfman, Co-founder and CEO of Cybellum. “Looking for the source of a cybersecurity risk often feels like searching for a needle in a haystack. This strategic partnership will help automotive manufacturers to gain control over their risk assessment and mitigation, from design to production and beyond.”
About Beyond Security, by HelpSystems
Beyond Security is a market leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling enterprises across the globe to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.
Learn more at www.beyondsecurity.com.
About Cybellum
Cybellum empowers automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the entire vehicle life cycle. Our agentless solution scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber vulnerabilities. Manufacturers can then take immediate actions to eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road.
Read more at www.cybellum.com.
