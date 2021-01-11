Beyond Security Announces Technology Partnership Agreement with Vicarius

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a global leader in automated penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, today announced their technology partnership with Vicarius, an Israel-based vulnerability prioritization, and remediation company. This partnership will extend the detection and response capabilities of beSECURE by leveraging Vicarius’ TOPIA 0-day analysis engine, usage-based threat prioritization, and patchless protection for an all-in-one threat mitigation solution.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with Vicarius” said Aviram Jenik, Co-Founder and CEO at Beyond Security. “With this partnership, Vicarius opens the door to an all-in-one vulnerability remediation platform, which with the integration of Beyond Security’s beSECURE, will help expand our combined solutions for our current and new customers. The potential is limitless, and we are indeed very excited with this collaboration” he added.

Vicarius’s TOPIA analyzes, prioritizes, and acts against possible attacks by applying configuration changes, patch-based or patch-less vulnerability mitigation. Beyond Security’s beSECURE is a flexible, accurate, low maintenance Vulnerability Assessment and Management solution that delivers solid security improvements.

“Vicarius’ TOPIA enables companies to efficiently focus on critical threats, share vulnerability data between IT and security, and deploy remediation strategies in an automated manner. TOPIA increases labor efficacy across IT and security departments, to reduce the time from vulnerability identification to mitigation. Partnering with Beyond Security’s beSECURE technology, our mission will be to increase the protection for sensitive digital assets and offer the best vulnerability mitigation strategies to our customers.” said Michael Assraf, CEO of Vicarius.

About Vicarius:
Based out of Israel and with offices in the US, Vicarius focuses on protecting SMEs’ most critical apps and assets against software exploitation through its all-in-one vulnerability management platform. This solution, designed for CISOs, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and IT administrators, ensures regulatory compliance and military-level cyber protection. For more information, please visit vicarius.io.

About Beyond Security:
Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems, and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.
Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Sacramento, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com or 747-254-5705. You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com

