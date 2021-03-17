Beyond Security Reinvents its Premier Vulnerability Assessment Solution With beSECURE XDR

Beyond Security

It's the first vulnerability management platform to provide multi-layered detection & response across networks, applications, clouds and endpoints

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing and compliance solutions, today announced beSECURE XDR for extended detection and response, the next generation of automated detection purpose-built for today’s threats. With this release, beSECURE XDR is ready to meet all the detection and response needs of the hybrid enterprise.

“We’re proud to officially announce beSECURE XDR after a year focused on integrating partner technologies and adding new features to meet the demands of the mobile workforce and Industry 4.0.,” said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO. “We’re grateful for our evolving partner ecosystem that has allowed us to extend our vulnerability detection capabilities to mobile devices and operational technology while also incorporating data from best-of-breed solutions for real-time visibility and response to new threats.”

XDR solutions have evolved from both vulnerability assessment and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions to offer customers a unified approach to network analysis, asset management, threat detection and contextualized remediation efforts. This cross-layered approach increases visibility across complex environments that might be exposed to multiple attack vectors through IT, OT and IoT platforms.

Users of beSECURE XDR will continue to receive automated threat detection and prioritized remediation advice — but will now be able to automatically respond to anomalous network activity and security incidents via integrations that include:

42Gears (mobile device management)
Atera (remote monitoring and management / network discovery)
Check Point FW (next generation firewall)
Exosphere (unified threat management and endpoint protection)
Genians (network access control)
Ivanti Security Controls (automatic remediation)
ManageEngine MDM (mobile device management)
MobileIron (mobile device management)
PagerDuty (security orchestration automation and response)
Portnox (network access control)
Siemplify (security orchestration automation and response)
Vicarius (patchless protection)
Workspace One (mobile device management)

“Vulnerability assessment is the heart of proactive security management, and with the new beSECURE XDR we have raised the bar on VA/VM capabilities,” said Jenik. “By combining our solution with many 3rd party integrations, our customers can now use existing IT security solutions in a much more productive and efficient way”.

Availability
beSECURE XDR is available immediately. Pricing starts at $49 per asset. A 30-day free trial is available upon request. Please visit https://beyondsecurity.com/free-trial.html


About Beyond Security:

Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing. For more information, please visit www.beyondsecurity.com or contact Sonia Awan at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com

Sonia Awan
Beyond Security
+ 17472545705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Beyond Security Reinvents its Premier Vulnerability Assessment Solution With beSECURE XDR

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sonia Awan
Beyond Security
+ 17472545705
Company/Organization
Beyond Security
19925 Stevens Creek Blvd
Cupertino, California, 95014
United States
818-539-7888
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards. Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

www.beyondsecurity.com

More From This Author
Beyond Security Reinvents its Premier Vulnerability Assessment Solution With beSECURE XDR
Beyond Security Announces Technology Partnership Agreement with Vicarius
Beyond Security Launches beSECURE Lite, the Most Affordable Threat Detection System in the Market
View All Stories From This Author