Beyond Security Reinvents its Premier Vulnerability Assessment Solution With beSECURE XDR
It's the first vulnerability management platform to provide multi-layered detection & response across networks, applications, clouds and endpointsSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing and compliance solutions, today announced beSECURE XDR for extended detection and response, the next generation of automated detection purpose-built for today’s threats. With this release, beSECURE XDR is ready to meet all the detection and response needs of the hybrid enterprise.
“We’re proud to officially announce beSECURE XDR after a year focused on integrating partner technologies and adding new features to meet the demands of the mobile workforce and Industry 4.0.,” said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO. “We’re grateful for our evolving partner ecosystem that has allowed us to extend our vulnerability detection capabilities to mobile devices and operational technology while also incorporating data from best-of-breed solutions for real-time visibility and response to new threats.”
XDR solutions have evolved from both vulnerability assessment and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions to offer customers a unified approach to network analysis, asset management, threat detection and contextualized remediation efforts. This cross-layered approach increases visibility across complex environments that might be exposed to multiple attack vectors through IT, OT and IoT platforms.
Users of beSECURE XDR will continue to receive automated threat detection and prioritized remediation advice — but will now be able to automatically respond to anomalous network activity and security incidents via integrations that include:
42Gears (mobile device management)
Atera (remote monitoring and management / network discovery)
Check Point FW (next generation firewall)
Exosphere (unified threat management and endpoint protection)
Genians (network access control)
Ivanti Security Controls (automatic remediation)
ManageEngine MDM (mobile device management)
MobileIron (mobile device management)
PagerDuty (security orchestration automation and response)
Portnox (network access control)
Siemplify (security orchestration automation and response)
Vicarius (patchless protection)
Workspace One (mobile device management)
“Vulnerability assessment is the heart of proactive security management, and with the new beSECURE XDR we have raised the bar on VA/VM capabilities,” said Jenik. “By combining our solution with many 3rd party integrations, our customers can now use existing IT security solutions in a much more productive and efficient way”.
Availability
beSECURE XDR is available immediately. Pricing starts at $49 per asset. A 30-day free trial is available upon request. Please visit https://beyondsecurity.com/free-trial.html
About Beyond Security:
Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing. For more information, please visit www.beyondsecurity.com or contact Sonia Awan at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com
