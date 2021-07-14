Affordable Chic Fills the Gap Between Luxury and Fast Fashion
Affordable Chic was born when fashion-forward moms and entrepreneurs, couldn’t find what they were looking for online or in-store.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Chic was born when Founder, Marialuisa Garito and Partner, Joyce Maffezzoli, fashion-forward moms and entrepreneurs, couldn’t find what they were looking for online or in-store. It turns out that they were not alone and two years in, they’re curating high-end, luxurious items for less than $100.
“We knew there must be a better way to be a mom and entrepreneur and not sacrifice a wardrobe that we’re proud of and that is sustainable for us and the environment,” says Garito.
Before the pandemic, Affordable Chic, based in NYC, offered quality gala dresses for less than $100 along with staple wardrobe and accessory pieces. Amidst the pandemic, galas disappeared, but that didn’t stop Garito and Maffezzoli. When NYC slowed down, they took the time to find high-quality clothing from locally-based wholesalers. Garito and Maffezzoli take pride in seeing, touching, and wearing each item in their collection.
Felicia Klunk, a showroom representative that works with Garito, states “Our working relationship is always a pleasure. Marialuisa knows her customer and is determined to buy the best quality at an affordable price-point.” “We met via Zoom and it was a blessing in disguise that we got to know each other more closely than if we met at a trade show. She’s got such a warm personality and I can’t wait to meet her in person,” says Klunk.
And it’s not “too good to be true.” Affordable Chic is exactly what it says it is; affordable, timeless fashion for working fems, that is sustainable and versatile. Satisfied customers keep coming back for more and with returns below 1%, Affordable Chic proves it deserves to be in your closet.
Customer, Lisa Romano-Ward says, “Not only are the clothes affordable, but the quality is exquisite! Everything from the personalized hand-written notes to the quick customer service responses, free returns and fast shipping, it just can’t be beat!” Another customer Zoe Vlachos says, “In the year I’ve been shopping with Affordable Chic, I always find something that I want” and that “they curate designs from local showrooms and that means a lot to me.”
Affordable Chic’s process for hand curating its quality inventory takes the risk out of online shopping for women. The company looks forward to becoming the “go-to” boutique for smart and stylish women.
Marialuisa Garito grew up in Italy surrounded by a culture of beauty and quality. When she moved to New York 15 years ago, she had trouble finding that unique European combination at reasonable price points and that is why she founded Affordable Chic, a NYC-based fashion start-up, offering stylish women's clothing for under $100.
Joyce Maffezzoli, a native New Yorker, is an attorney experienced in commercial and employment law. In addition to discrimination training and counseling, she is an avid shopper and relationship builder who developed a skill for finding high quality items in stores and online at the best market price available.
