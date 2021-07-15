CoreStack Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
CoreStack Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program. CoreStack is also a recent recipient of the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status
As an outcome of our demonstrated customer successes and commitment to AWS, we are excited to deepen our relationship with AWS further through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by allowing nearly continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
— Michael Pickens, Director, AWS Partner Development at CoreStack
The AWS ISV Accelerate program allows CoreStack to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team allows CoreStack to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.
CoreStack empowers enterprises to rapidly achieve nearly continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. Enterprises face significant cloud challenges, including unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever growing security risks, stringent regulatory compliance needs, and operational complexities. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation.
"As an outcome of our demonstrated customer successes and commitment to AWS, we are excited to deepen our relationship with AWS further through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program," said Michael Pickens, Director, AWS Partner Development at CoreStack. "Our goal is to empower our mutual customers to unleash the power of cloud on their terms. As part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we will help our customers unleash the real benefits of the cloud with our holistic governance solutions."
Acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program comes on the heels of CoreStack's recent qualification for the AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status, and a prior completion of an AWS Marketplace listing as a Cloud Compliance and Governance solution provider.
CoreStack has deep AWS expertise to deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. CoreStack’s multi-cloud governance solution empowers companies to enhance cloud operational efficiencies, optimize costs, and assure compliance with best practices such as AWS Well-Architected Framework and industry standards and regulations such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Central Index Systems (CIS), & Centralized Authorization File (CAF). Built on cloud-native services, CoreStack supports AWS Management and Governance services to offer benefits such as unified visibility, deeper insights, rule-based automation, governance benchmarking, and seamless integration with other enterprise tools.
A satisfied CoreStack customer, Examity, that uses AWS for its online proctoring solutions, testifies CoreStack's innovative solutions and customer-centric focus.
“Examity’s relentless focus on delivering unparalleled value to our customer experience powered by innovation and propelled by customer focus, keeps us in an ongoing journey of continuous positive transformation. As we were migrating to the AWS, we were looking for an equally innovative and customer-centric technology partner to solve the challenges of security and scale. CoreStack’s AI-powered continuous and autonomous cloud governance was just that perfect solution in our digital transformation journey,” said Shailu Tipparaju, Chief Technology Officer of Examity.
Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and about CoreStack at corestack.io
# # #
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well Architected Framework (WAF). Enterprises face significant cloud challenges including unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever growing security risks, stringent regulatory compliance needs and operational complexities as they navigate the digital transformation journey. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. With a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, connector-less model, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology, CoreStack continually innovates to harness the real power of cloud. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. The company is backed by venture investors including Iron Pillar, Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) and Z5 Capital. CoreStack is a recent recipient of the 2021 Gold Stevie American Business Awards in the Cloud Infrastructure category and 2021 Gold Globee Winner of the Most Innovative Company of the Year in IT Cloud/SaaS. In addition, CoreStack won the 2021 Best New Products American Business Award in Cloud Governance as well as Golden Bridge Awards for Cloud Computing/SaaS Innovation and Cloud Security Innovation. CoreStack was recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and in the Gartner Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. The Company is a three-time TiE50 Winner and a Emerge 50 League-10 NASSCOM award recipient in Enterprise Software. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner, and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io.
Bala Vishwanath, CMO
CoreStack
balav@corestack.io