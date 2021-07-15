Duquesne University’s Rangos School of Health Sciences expands international collaborations in research and education
Dr. Fevzi Akinci, Dean & Professor, Rangos School of Health Sciences, and a faculty member in the Health Administration and Public Health Department, meets with a student.
New cooperative arrangements with universities in Ukraine, Georgia, Taiwan, Singapore, U.A.E., Mexico, and Grenada to help meet global health challenges.
These agreements will inevitably lead to more opportunities for our students to study abroad while enabling international students and researchers to bring their knowledge and insight to our program.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duquesne University’s John G. Rangos, Sr. School of Health Sciences (RSHS) is accelerating its global reach as it moves forward with new cooperative arrangements with universities in Ukraine, Georgia, Taiwan, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Grenada. These efforts underscore Duquesne’s commitment to help meet today’s global challenges in health system management and public health through international cooperation and coordination.
— Dr. Fevzi Akinci, Dean, Rangos School of Health Sciences
“Duquesne’s School of Health Sciences is responding rapidly to the urgent global need for more professional practitioners in health administration and public health, as well as the need for internationally coordinated research and policy making,” said Dr. Faina Linkov, Associate Professor and Chair of Duquesne’s Department of Health Administration and Public Health.
Duquesne’s international collaborations reach across the globe. In Europe, the RSHS signed a memorandum of understanding with State Medical School in Kharkiv, Ukraine, focusing on research collaboration and dental public health. The RSHS also is jointly participating in research conferences with the Tashkent Medical Academy in Uzbekistan, Central Asia. Finally, Duquesne is completing an agreement with Georgia-Educational collaboration with the School of Health Sciences and Public Health, University of Georgia, in the country of Georgia, focusing on joint participation in conferences and educational activities.
In East Asia, the RSHS recently finalized a memorandum of understanding to initiate joint activities in research, education, and exchanges with Chung Shan Medical University in Taiwan. Also, in Singapore, the RSHS is developing an agreement with the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health to collaborate on joint educational efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the United Arab Emirates, the School of Health Sciences is in discussion with Dr. Hamidi, Dean of the School of Health & Environment Studies at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University to develop joint educational and research activities.
Duquesne also is finalizing a memorandum of understanding with Celaya, Mexico for educational exchanges and other joint activities with Duquesne’s upcoming College of Osteopathy Medicine program.
In the Caribbean, Duquesne is developing joint educational programs with St. Georges University in Grenada, focusing on public health.
“We are very excited about the progress we have made in playing a greater role in the global health administration and public health arena,” said Linkov. “These agreements, and the many more that will follow, will inevitably lead to more opportunities for our students to study abroad during their time at the School of Health Sciences, while giving international students and researchers an opportunity to bring their knowledge and insights to our program. Our research collaborations help us leverage our complementary resources and expertise to advance knowledge more efficiently and effectively.”
“Consistent with the missions of the Duquesne University and the Rangos School of Health Sciences, we are committed to further enhancing our international partnerships to create exciting learning opportunities for our students, where they will develop innovative solutions to global health challenges by working closely with health professionals from Ukraine, Georgia, Taiwan, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Grenada. We have so much to offer and learn from experiences of other countries in the areas of health system effectiveness, health equity, chronic disease management and health promotion, disaster preparedness, and more. Our students are well-prepared to serve as effective partners who are committed to building equitable and successful collaborations across cultures, disciplines, and locations,” said Dr. Fevzi Akinci, Dean of the John G. Rangos, Sr. School of Health Sciences.
About Duquesne University
Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and horizon-expanding education. A campus of nearly 9,500 graduate and undergraduate students, Duquesne prepares students by having them work alongside faculty to discover and reach their goals. The University's academic programs, community service, and commitment to equity and opportunity in the Pittsburgh region have earned national acclaim.
Duquesne has made a major commitment to help meet the rapidly growing need for public health and health administration professionals. Duquesne’s Department of Health Administration and Public Health offers innovative bachelor-degree level programs in public health, the only ones of their kind in the Pittsburgh area.
