State Emergency Response Commission to meet Friday

The State Emergency Response Commission will meet Friday, July 16. Some members of the commission will attend in person at the State Emergency Operations Center and others will participate via video conference.

The meeting can be viewed via livestream at ncdps.gov/news-conference.

WHAT: State Emergency Response Commission (SERC) Meeting. The 23-member SERC is responsible for protecting the state’s citizens and environment through effective emergency planning.

WHERE: Situation Room – State Emergency Operations Center 1636 Gold Star Drive, Raleigh

WHEN: Friday, July 16, 2021 9 a.m.

AGENDA: 09:00 AM Call to Order by Chairman

Old Business:

09:05 AM Approval of April 16, 2021 Meeting Minutes

New Business

09:10 AM New Member Introduction & Oath of Office Vice-Chair Mike Sprayberry, NCEM 09:15 AM ISAAC Update SAC Brian Neil, ISAAC 09:30 AM 2021 HSGP Project Brief Matt Kemnitz, NCEM Administration 09:45 AM 2021 Hurricane Season Update Diana Thomas, NCEM Plans 10:00 AM Colonial Pipeline Disruption Brief Rich Clifton, NCEM HLS 10:15 AM SERT COVID Response & Vaccination Update Vice-Chair Mike Sprayberry, NCEM 10:30 AM NCORR HOPE Program Update NCORR 10:45AM 2021 State Communications Interoperability Brief Greg Hauser, NCEM SWIC 10:55 AM SERC Association/Agency Reports

North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs – Langham

North Carolina Department of Labor – Anderson

North Carolina State Highway Patrol – Gordon

North Carolina National Guard – Hunt

North Carolina Association of EMS Administrators – Regina Godette-Crawford

11:30 AM Adjourn