Diversity Professional Magazine Announces Five-Year Anniversary Issue Digital Launch

Diversity Professional released its five-year anniversary issue this summer. Diversity Professional was also nominated this year to the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council’s 37th annual Supplier of the Year awards by American Honda Motor Co.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Professional magazine, an interactive international publication for the diversity, equity, and inclusion industry with a focus on business, career and lifestyle for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, released its five-year anniversary issue this summer, which is also its Women’s special. The redesigned celebration edition is accompanied by a host of new digital products and services aimed at a comprehensive experience for the diverse readership and community the magazine serves. Diversity Professional was also nominated this year to the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council’s 37th annual Supplier of the Year awards by American Honda Motor Co.

The new edition of the magazine – now available as a full-color digital publication on the redesigned Diversity Professional website – spotlights success stories and challenges of women in the diversity, equity and inclusion space, and the supplier diversity and diversity and inclusion strategies of leaders in the industry. Some of the critical topics covered include strategic partnerships for small business growth, the impact of the pandemic on women and mothers in the workforce, and the importance of prioritizing women of color in the path to economic recovery, among other timely and relevant issues across sectors.

The cover story on Women Empowering Change features eight DEI champions who share their perspectives on the industry and their professional journeys. This includes Vizient’s Monica Davy, Charter Communications’ Rhonda Crichlow, the Central Intelligence Agency’s Sonya Holt, Omnicom Advertising Collective’s Kirya Francis, Celeste Warren of Merck & Co. Inc., Jefferson Health/Thomas Jefferson University’s Lisette Martinez, LinkedIn’s Rosanna Durruthy and Nielsen’s Sandra Sims-Williams.

Industry leaders featured in this issue include Boston Scientific Supplier Diversity Manager Saken Khokhar, Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver, former Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight as well as CDW, American Honda Motor Co. Inc., ODP Corporation, Ford Motor Company and more.

“We share stories of individuals who have blazed trails in this space, organizations making waves, and programs witnessing success, to shine the light on those making great strides,” says Diversity Professional CEO and President Melissa Simmons. “But we also share the challenges, big ifs, and failures that became the steppingstones for future achievements in our community, one built on celebrating those doing the work, recognizing those trying and acknowledging those whose foundations we build upon.”

Additional touchpoints Diversity Professional now offers includes new services such as Ask the Expert, First Impressions, Shop the Brand, the new DP Worldwide community, and new DP app, along with plans for improved programming and broader global coverage. The next edition of the magazine will release in the fall and focus on leadership, diversity recruitment and workforce diversity, among other industry trends and topics worldwide.

“Yes, our coverage has expanded to a global audience in the last few editions, and we hope that sharing the work done on the regional and international arena helps us all learn from each other, tackle issues, device solutions, address those hard conversations and create frameworks for success in every avenue that we choose to operate and lead,” shares Diversity Professional Managing Editor Ruksana Hussain. “From business and career to lifestyle, it is our intention to provide well-rounded content covering a diverse range of topics celebrating the progress thus far and exploring the avenues for improvement as we all continue to immerse ourselves in the important work of promoting and practicing DEI in every opportunity we can.”

To read the five-year anniversary edition of Diversity Professional out now, visit www.diversityprofessional.com

Contacts:

For more information: media@diversityprofessional.com



###