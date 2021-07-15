Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mayor of North Las Vegas, John J. Lee, to Speak at AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.

Mayor of North Las Vegas, John J. Lee, to Speak at AnySizeDeals Week about the future of work and economic opportunities in North Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnySizeDeals announced today that John J. Lee, the Mayor of North Las Vegas, NV will be speaking at this year’s AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.

The event takes place from September 7th - 10th, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

This is a first of its kind festival focused on connecting the leaders in real estate, tech, finance and government to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the built world.

Topics covered include Opportunity Zones, PropTech, the Future of Work, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, SPACs and much more.

Mayor Lee will be speaking on September 8th, and will share his thoughts on economic opportunities and the future of work in North Las Vegas.

“In North Las Vegas, we only have two speeds: fast and faster,” said Mayor Lee. “We get things done. In 2020, more new homes were built in our city than anywhere else in Clark County, and our commercial and industrial markets are white-hot as well. North Las Vegas is the place to be!”

Mayor Lee’s vision for growth knows no bounds. In just four years, Mayor Lee has recruited multiple Fortune 500 companies and high-tech startups to North Las Vegas, including Amazon, Fanatics, The Honest Company, Hyperloop One and Bed, Bath and Beyond. Under his leadership, thousands of jobs have been created. Currently, 14 million square feet of commercial and industrial space is in development, and last year alone, more than $1 billion was invested in North Las Vegas.

Other notable speakers at AnySizeDeals Week include Carolyn G. Goodman, Mayor of Las Vegas, Alex Bhathal, Managing Partner of RevOZ Capital and Co-Owner of The Sacramento Kings, David Weiden, Co-Founder of Khosla Ventures, Daryl Fairweather, Chief Economist at Redfin and Daryl J. Carter, Chairman of Avanath to name a few.

“There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting in person events in the most exciting city in the World,” said Steve Nson, CEO and Founder of AnySizeDeals Week.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at AnySizeDealsWeek.com

About AnySizeDeals
AnySizeDeals (ASD) provides global events in the real estate innovation space. Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com.
Contact: Conference Press Team, support@anysizedeals.com

Steve Nson
AnySizeDeals
