TCEQ approves fines totaling $664,920

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $586,893 against 26 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one multimedia, one municipal solid waste, three municipal wastewater discharge, eight petroleum storage tank, two public water system, and one water quality.

One default order was issued for the multimedia enforcement category.

In addition, on July 13, the executive director approved penalties totaling $78,027 against 31 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 28, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

