Boone Center, Inc. to Host Third Annual Jim Lang Memorial Golf Tournament
Proceeds to benefit non-profits’ employment programs for adults with disabilities
Jim Lang amplified our ability to deliver on our mission of creating employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. I can't think of a better way to memorialize him and his many contributions.”ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI)—a nonprofit that improves the lives of adults with disabilities through employment opportunities—will host its third annual Jim Lang Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, October 4 at Bogey Hills Country Club located at 1120 Country Club Road in St. Charles, Mo.
The tournament honors the late Jim Lang who served on BCI’s board of directors for 10 years and was its president when he passed away unexpectedly in 2018.
“Jim amplified BCI’s ability to deliver on our mission of creating employment opportunities for adults with disabilities,” said BCI CEO Troy Compardo. “This tournament generates significant funding that supports a range of programs for these adults, and I can’t think of a better way to memorialize Jim and his many contributions.”
Registration for the a four-person scramble is $200 per golfer and includes prizes for the top finishers as well as lunch, dinner, tee gifts, on-course drinks and snacks, and the chance to win several competitions. To register, visit https://www.boonecenter.com/golf.
BCI also seeks tournament sponsors with packages ranging from $250 to $10,000. For more information, call (636) 875-5267.
About BCI:
Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) inspires and supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, challenging personal growth and development through a continuum of innovative employment opportunities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 250 adults with disabilities under its organizational employment program and serves dozens more with employment services, vocational training, and follow-along services under its competitive employment program and Skills Center. For more information, call (636) 875-5279 or visit https://www.boonecenter.com/.
