East Centennial Parkway Segment Closed July 15 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close eastbound Centennial Parkway between Sky Pointe Drive and North Tenaya Way from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m., July 15, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closure is needed for placing multi-use trail concrete as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.