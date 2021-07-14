In Guanajuato magic enhances the visitor experience
The state of Guanajuato has six Magical Towns each one with its own offer and personality to make it uniqueGUANAJUATO, GUANAJUATO, MEXICO, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the state of Guanajuato, located in the heart of Mexico, magic is part of the tourism offering. One of the most requested excursions is the Magical Towns Tour; visits to a select group of communities whose symbols and legends retain the cultural essence of their identity. Places where the ambiance, and the warm and friendly people provide visitors with unforgettable experiences.
There are six Magical Towns in Guanajuato: Dolores Hidalgo, Salvatierra, Yuriria, Jalpa de Cánovas, Mineral de Pozos and Comonfort. Each has its own offer and personality to make it unique. They are geographically close, so you can easily visit them on day tours or stay overnight in the ones you like most. Visiting the Magic Towns is the best way to get in touch with the authentic Mexico.
The first on the list, Dolores Hidalgo, holds a central place in the history of Mexico. It is where priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla gave the famous libertarian cry “Grito de Dolores.” Mexico’s independence from the Spanish crown began in this parish. This town is also the birthplace of José Alfredo Jiménez, the main composer of ranchera music and the reason for many celebrations. There is a museum house to learn more about the composer’s life and work.
Jalpa de Cánovas is famous for its delicious quince and colonial buildings. It has a historic Hacienda Jalapa from the XVI century, one of the biggest and wealthiest in the state, settled here and remains in perfect condition, devotees appreciate visiting the Church of the ‘Señor de la Misericordia’ (Lord of Mercy.) And it is also an ideal resort town for spending sunny days which is especially enjoyable if you travel with children.
Mineral de Pozos has extraordinary landscapes. Visitors call it a ghost town. Exploring it is intensely emotional. Within its territory, you can visit centuries-old mines, such as Santa Brígida and San Rafael, a truly unique experience.
Yuriria is nationally famous for having the former Augustinian Convent of San Pablo, a well-preserved viceregal structure that is breath-taking to see. It also has a lagoon where those who love fishing can spend unforgettable days.
Salvatierra offer visitors the Temple of the Capuchins, another building filled with stories dating from the viceroyalty to the Revolution. Visit the Batanes Bridge, the scene of one of the main battles of the War of Independence.
Comonfort is a luscious place. Its gastronomy is one of the most recommended. The signature dish is the gorditas de maiz, a traditional Mexican appetizer. The town’s long history dates to the beginning of the colonial period. It is an ideal place to find souvenirs since there are plenty of Mexican handicrafts to take home.
