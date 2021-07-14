Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Wins 2021 VETTY Award for Efforts in Suicide Prevention

Advisory Council Co-Chair Chris Cadigan & Service Dog Brit accept the 2021 VETTY for Suicide Prevention Our 2021 VETTY Statuette for Efforts in Suicide Prevention from AUSV Advisory Council Co-Chair, Chris and his Service Dog Brit pose with the 2021 VETTY Statuette in Suicide Prevention

We are so proud of everyone connected with our organization. From staff to volunteers & trainers everyone involved has played a critical role in advancing our mission of changing the lives of veterans” — Carol Borden, Founder & CEO

WILLISTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has been recognized as the winner of the 2021 VETTY award in the suicide prevention category, presented by the Academy of United States Veterans. Guardian Angels is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to rescue, raise, train and donate highly skilled medical service dogs to veterans, first responders and individuals to mitigate the challenges of both visible and invisible disabilities.Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs’ recipients suffer from PTSD, military sexual trauma, traumatic brain injuries, diabetic and seizure disorders, mobility issues and more. These disabilities can often lead to feelings of isolation and depression for those affected. The highly trained service dogs that Guardian Angels provides to its recipients help improve those recipients’ overall health and happiness, restores their sense of freedom and independence, and creates a new normal full of possibilities.Over the past 11 years, Guardian Angels has provided hundreds of service dogs to individuals across 29 states. Not a single Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog recipient has been lost to suicide.“We are so proud of everyone connected with our organization,” says Carol Borden, Founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. “From staff to volunteers and foster trainers, everyone involved has played a fundamental role in advancing our mission of making a difference in the lives of veterans and our other recipients. It’s an amazing honor to have our work recognized by the Academy of United States Veterans.”This marks the nonprofit’s second VETTY win and fourth year as a finalist for a VETTY award. The organization previously won the award in 2018 for outstanding efforts in veterans’ mental health. The Academy of United States Veterans established the annual VETTY awards to recognize those that contribute to the well-being of the veteran community.The 6th annual VETTY award gala was held at the Andrew W Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. on July 3, 2021. Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Recipient and Advisory Council Co-Chair, Chris Cadigan was in Washington, D.C with his service dog, Brit, to accept the award from actor Casey Affleck.As he accepted the award on behalf of Guardian Angels Cadigan said, “This week, I attended the memorial service and funeral of two friends who succumbed to their invisible injuries. It is unknown if a medical service dog could have helped them. Both had met my dog and were considering the application process at the time of their deaths. Should you have the ability to make a donation to help train and pair an amazing dog [through Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs] you’ll have a direct impact on helping a veteran.”To learn more about how Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs works to prevent suicide among veterans and others affected by disabilities, visit https:// www.medicalservicedogs.org About Guardian Angels Medical Service DogsGuardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Williston, Florida and has grown into a nation-wide medical service dog organization. The organization rescues, raises, trains and then donates individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, diabetic and seizure disorders, mobility issues and more. Since their inception in 2010, Guardian Angels has donated and paired hundreds of individually trained medical service dogs with those in need. For more information, visit: www.MedicalServiceDogs.org ###

