ITU Online to Offer Online Training and Development to Flyers Warriors Hockey Club Veterans

ITU Online is offering free training and development for veterans who are a part of the Philadelphia Flyers Hockey Club.

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITU Online announced today it will be delivering online training and development programs free of charge to the Flyers Warriors Hockey Club. This program is being offered through a partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association. Through this partnership, Flyers Warriors players and families will have access to over 230 online training programs. The full library of courses covers everything from resume writing to IT & Technical Certification programs for Microsoft, Adobe, Cisco, CompTIA, Cyber Security, Project Management, Web Development, and Social Media & Marketing. Carrie Cameron President & CEO saw the opportunity to provide this needed service and with no hesitation, accepted the opportunity to get involved with the Flyers Warriors. Carrie stated; “Our veterans have provided so much for our country, this is our opportunity to give back and say thank you for your service”.

The Warriors and their families will have access to the online programs 24X7. Many will be able to develop skills that could advance their careers or prepare them for the next opportunity in their lives. In today’s competitive job market, having the necessary computer skills are essential for success. If the players and families were to participate in this level of training in a classroom setting, it would cost thousands of dollars and would require them to carve time out of their busy schedules to attend the classroom training. By having access to the entire library, the courses can be taken in their spare time.

“This partnership with ITU Online will provide much-needed training and development for our players and families,” said Bill Duffy, a 21 year Air Force Veteran, and current player and Captain of the Flyers Warriors. This is the latest in services we have assembled to support our team. “Hockey is played on the ice. With the help of the Flyers Alumni Association and partners like ITU Online, we are creating a structure to support our players and families on and off the ice.”

“When the Philadelphia Flyers started the Warriors initiative, it was our mission to provide our disabled veterans with an opportunity to play hockey. We started as a Learn to Skate program, and now we have grown the Warriors program into three solid hockey teams,” said Brad Marsh, a former Flyer and head coach of the Warriors team. “As we started developing a relationship with the players, we realized there was so much more than hockey that we could provide. This partnership with ITU Online is the latest in a growing list of services we have assembled to support our players,” said Marsh.

About ITU Online

Since 2012, ITU Online has been a leader in providing online IT training courses.

Our curriculum is built, filmed, and supported in-house via our corporate headquarters in Dunedin, FL. Even prior to the remote learning boom of 2020, ITU always believed in the power of learning wherever, whenever, and look forward to seeing the eLearning industry continue to thrive.

By using proven educational concepts, sound instructional design principles, and a state-of-the-art studio, ITU creates exceptional courses to provide the best benefits for those in the IT training field. ITU delivers a standard for quality by employing the best leaders in the IT field to create award-winning training courses.

ITU has won four Best in Biz Awards, including Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year. These awards solidify what ITU’s students already come to expect – the best practical knowledge at an amazing price point.

ITU is built on a foundation of extremely passionate employees that truly care about and value the success of our students. Our production, development, customer service, creative, corporate sales, B2C sales, accounting, quality assurance, and marketing departments all work in synergy to bring new courses to market quickly. We aim to satisfy our existing students and new students in achieving their career goals. With proprietary technology continuously being built, ITU consistently develops new features and tools to deliver a learning experience to our students that are unmatched in the eLearning field. For more information, please visit https://www.ituonline.com/ or call 1.855.488.5327.

About The Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Association

The Flyers Alumni Association (a 501(c)(3) organization) was originally named the Philadelphia Legends. The Association was created in 1984 and continues to grow nationally and internationally with membership consisting of former Philadelphia Flyers players. The Alumni can be found playing games around the world and participating in other charitable projects throughout the year.

Through the years, the Flyers Alumni Association has maintained a tradition of giving back to the Delaware Valley community. Charities and community organizations that have been supported in the past include Snider Hockey, St. John’s Hospice, Ronald McDonald House, March of Dimes South Jersey, and Junior Achievement of Delaware.

About The Philadelphia Flyers Warriors Hockey Club

The Philadelphia Flyers Warriors Hockey Club is a non-profit hockey club established by the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League. The Warriors play amateur hockey under USA Disabled Hockey guidelines. To be eligible to play for the Warriors, you must have an honorable discharge along with being a disabled US Military Veteran. In their first year of existence, The Philadelphia Warriors Hockey Club won the 2019 USA Hockey Warrior Classic tournament in Las Vegas, NV.