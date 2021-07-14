Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Allen County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Wayne Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Mayfield Heights
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Lancaster Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Peru Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Village of Mount Pleasant
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Knox
Jefferson Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
City of Oregon
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Village of Mineral City
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Chester Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
City of Northwood
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
