July 14, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Allen County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize Wayne Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Mayfield Heights IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Lancaster Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Peru Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Village of Mount Pleasant FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Knox Jefferson Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas City of Oregon IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Portage County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Village of Mineral City IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Chester Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood City of Northwood IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

