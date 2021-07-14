Lydonia Technologies Expands Executive Leadership Team

Kathleen Swanson named Vice President of Customer Success

NEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies Inc., the leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions announced Kathleen Swanson has joined Lydonia to build and lead the newly formed customer success organization. A highly respected industry veteran, Kathy brings a wealth of experience and an impressive track record of building long lasting relationships with customers by ensuring mutual success.

“Lydonia Technologies is unwavering in our commitment to our customers,” stated Lydonia CEO Kevin Scannell. “We built our business on ensuring successful customer outcomes in every engagement we are part of, at a dramatically accelerated pace, without exception. This differentiates us from our competitors who seem to enjoy prolonging their engagements and profiting from the delays. I have known Kathy for many years and am tremendously excited to have her lead our customer success efforts to ensure that every customer gets the full value of their investment at the fastest time to value.”

Todd Foley, Lydonia Chief Digital Officer added, “Our success is defined by our customers’ success. At Lydonia Technologies, our primary focus is ensuring customers realize significant return on investment and rapidly become self-sufficient at scaling automation. I can think of no one more qualified to drive our customers’ success than Kathy. Her unwavering devotion to excellence will continue to drive our clients’ desired outcomes and continue to earn Lydonia’s leadership position in the automation solutions market.”

Lydonia Technologies Inc. is a Boston based, national solutions provider that enables customers to accelerate their transformation by harnessing the power of automation. We are a proud recipient of UiPath’s 2020, Americas Impact Partner of the Year. To learn more, visit www.lydoniatech.com