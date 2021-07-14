Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Anne Arundel County Crash

July 14, 2021

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a fatal crash that occurred last night in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased has not been positively identified at this time. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. Two other occupants of the vehicle were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Maryland State Police from the Annapolis Barrack responded to a report of a crash on the ramp from eastbound US Route 50 to northbound I-97 in Annapolis, Maryland.

The preliminary investigation indicates a single vehicle, a red Nissan Sentra, had traveled off the ramp and overturned, ejecting one occupant who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin notification is pending confirmation of the deceased’s identity.

Troopers from the Annapolis and Forestville Barrack along with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the crash scene. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with detours around the crash scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the incident. The cause and contributing factors in the crash, as well as the positive identification of all occupants, remains under investigation.

###

