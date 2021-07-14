Myrtle Beach Tech Entrepreneur Justin Malonson Listed as One Of The Most Influential Innovators in 2021

Top 10 entrepreneurs in 2021 Top 10 entrepreneurs to watch for in 2021 top 10 entrepreneurs 2021

One Of The Most Influential Innovators in 2021 Justin Malonson of Myrtle Beach is Transforming the Way You Communicate, Listen and Share Information Online

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do organizations like Microsoft, Apple, Netflix and Airbnb all share practically speaking? Beside billion-dollar valuations, these industry titans were totally established in the midst of downturns, scaling to the apex of achievement in the result. Crossing from 1975 with the origination of Microsoft during a 16-month downturn that saw the total national output esteem endure its most noticeably awful shot in almost twenty years to 2008 when Airbnb emerged from the cinders of the subprime contract emergency, these models demonstrate that affliction does undoubtedly raise development. With the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 catalyzing one more downturn, in which in excess of 50 million Americans petitioned for joblessness protection inside only months of its beginning, it is no doubt that this is a period where incredible development is unfurling. As they turn and extend their plans of action to accept the world we now live in, endless eyes are enthusiastically watching to perceive how far they will jump as they beat this time of difficulty. To be a great Innovators , you also need to be a great leader, and many of the world’s most well known companies have some seriously smart people at the helm. Now Myrtle Beach is currently home to one of the worlds best and brightest tech innovators in the world. 2020 was a brutal year that separated a few forward-looking companies that continued to invest in innovation from the rest of the pack. Whether Justin Malonson is running a new startup or overseeing one of his more established brands, he is always at the forefront of driving this innovation as he pivots and expands business models to embrace the world we now live in. Justin Malonson is the Founder of LyfeLoop a 17+ year tech innovator, investigative media researcher and host of Freedom Not Control. Justin is a highly sought-after tech entrepreneur, industry speaker and winner of the coveted Business Achievement Awards "Top Digital Marketer" award. With a background in software engineering from multiple startups around the world, Justin Malonson launched Lyfeloop in 2020 — providing a critical solution for the emerging censorship of Facebook. Since launching at the summer startup-investor event in 2020, Lyfeloop has grown exponentially and is now is the go-to Facebook replacement offering a safe, non-political social media network for users seeking free speech and security. With 17+ years of demanding experience, Justin has worked with over 3,000 businesses including amazing clients such as Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Sotheby's International Realty, Duke University, White House Black Market, Tiffin Motorhomes, Bass Pro Shops and Beazer Homes USA. Justin has authored thousands of articles, taken hundreds of websites to number one positions in Google for competitive keywords, built social communities to millions of members and is recruited by the nation’s leading brands to consult and provide project management over large-scale tech startup initiatives. Justin provides cutting-edge innovative technology Earning him the title of Most Influential Innovators in 2021. Justin is at the forefront of redefining the global tech industry, and we can’t wait to watch his drive and passion continue to rock an industry in need of change as we move through 2021.