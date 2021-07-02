Top 10 entrepreneurs to watch in 2021

Top 10 entrepreneurs in 2021 Top 10 entrepreneurs to watch for in 2021 top 10 entrepreneurs 2021

COVID-19 caused a record number of businesses to close, but these rising young industry leaders pivoted and persevered.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do organizations like Microsoft, Apple, Netflix and Airbnb all share practically speaking? Beside billion-dollar valuations, these industry titans were totally established in the midst of downturns, scaling to the apex of achievement in the result.

Crossing from 1975 with the origination of Microsoft during a 16-month downturn that saw the total national output esteem endure its most noticeably awful shot in almost twenty years to 2008 when Airbnb emerged from the cinders of the subprime contract emergency, these models demonstrate that affliction does undoubtedly raise development.

With the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 catalyzing one more downturn, in which in excess of 50 million Americans petitioned for joblessness protection inside only months of its beginning, it is no doubt that this is a period where incredible development is unfurling.

The 10 business people recorded beneath are at the cutting edge of driving this advancement and achieving cultural change. As they turn and extend their plans of action to accept the world we now live in, endless eyes are enthusiastically watching to perceive how far they will jump as they beat this time of difficulty.

Here are Top 10 entrepreneurs to watch:

Justin Malonson

CEO and founder, Lyfeloop

With a background in software engineering from multiple startups around the world, Justin Malonson launched Lyfeloop in 2020 — providing a critical solution for the emerging censorship of Facebook. Since launching at the summer startup-investor event in 2020, Lyfeloop has grown exponentially and is now is the go-to Facebook replacement offering a safe, non-political social media network for users seeking free speech and security.

The founder is at the forefront of redefining global tech industry, and we can’t wait to watch Malonsons’ drive and passion continue to rock an industry in need of change as we move through 2021.

Patrick Finnegan

Co-Founder, Intuition Capital, TGZ Capital

Patrick started his entrepreneurial journey as an 11-year-old political fundraiser, raising funds for President Obama’s first campaign. He was so successful he was invited to the Presidential inauguration. As a teenager, he launched tech startups Prepprep Showcase and WorldState, which targeted Gen Z audiences. This was just a stepping stone to becoming a young venture capitalist. At just 24, Finnegan is building an impressive portfolio with investments in over 30 companies, including Lyft, Switch, and Hims.

Jack Mallers

CEO and founder, ZAP

CEO of Zap, a bitcoin investment and payments company that transacts over the Lightning Network. Zap recently closed a $3.5M seed round led by Greenoaks Capital and employs about 20 people. It recently announced it's working with Visa as the payments and credit card giant introduces clients to bitcoin. Mallers' father founded and sold one of the largest futures brokerages in Chicago and introduced him to bitcoin in 2013.

Andrea Ibañez

Co-founder, STREEMLY

Born in Bolivia, Andrea Ibañez immigrated to Utah as a kid and entered its fledgling tech scene after graduating from college. Streemly, which makes a workflow software tool for sales teams to streamline and automate their closing process, is Ibañez's first entrepreneurial venture, a company she started with former colleague Megan Burtenshaw. The company has raised $500,000 from Village Global. Being of native Aymara descent, Ibañez also started the nonprofit El Chasqui Foundation to promote self-sustainability for people in Bolivia by providing aid and sponsoring humanitarian trips.

Simon Kalouche

CEO and co-founder, NIMBLE ROBOTICS

Simon Kalouche, a Stanford University Ph.D. dropout, is founder and CEO of Nimble Robotics, a company using technology to make e-commerce fulfillment better. Nimble's robots are picking thousands of customer orders for some of the world's largest retailers. Its early employees come from AI labs at Stanford and Carnegie Mellon and its backers include famed roboticists Sebastian Thrun and Fei-Fei Li. Annual recurring revenue is expected to reach $4 million in 2021.

Lindsey Carter

Founder, SET ACTIVE

Social media consultant Lindsey Carter was always on the go in her favorite pair of sweats. While comfortable, they didn't make her feel confident. In 2017, she accumulated $20,000 in credit card debt to launch athleisure company Set Active. Using a drop-based business model, she releases leggings, bike shorts and other basics in four, limited-edition colors every several months to create demand. Her proprietary, seamless fabric, called Sculptflex, can be seen on celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber. In 2020, she notched a wholesale partnership with Revolve.

Emily Hochman

Founder, WELLORY

Emily Hochman is the founder of Wellory, an app that helps people make healthier eating choices. Rather than crash diets, the company offers one-on-one nutrition coaching that shuns calorie counting and dieting. Wellory has received $1.2 million in funding.