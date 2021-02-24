New Book Deep State Agenda Provides A Devastating Exposé Of Current Events Unfolding

DEEP STATE AGENDA BOOK ORDER Deep State Agenda Book

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep State Agenda provides a devastating exposé of the Deep State and their plan to enslave humanity. When you finish reading this book, the pieces of the puzzle will fall into place and you will see the bitter truth of a pre-planned false flags. This book will exhibit how we the people got to this point as well as the origin of the battle of two forces good and evil and how it relates to current events. "The most important thing the devil ever did was convince the world that he does not exist. In this book like few have done before me I will expose the deception, false flags and different methods of trickery used to deceive the human population. You know I'm not rocket scientist or anything, but maybe the real conspiracy theorists are those who continue to believe, year after year that government cares about him that mainstream media would never lie to or mislead them, and that the pharmaceutical industry, that makes billions upon billions of dollars from people being sick actually wants to see people cured, maybe, those are the real conspiracy theorists. Becoming aware of your surroundings is half the battle. We are in a high stakes war unlike anything ever seen in human history. Deep State criminals and 1% globalists who not only want to destroy the USA, but they also intend to depopulate the planet by more than 2/3. Censorship and oppression of free speech is now commonplace. " Author Justin Malonson Stated. This new book is a must read for anybody that wants to know the truth. This book exposes the lies give by the mainstream media and the globalists final goal of enslaving humanity. The book also exposes the shocking revelation that America has been for many decades the biggest playground for the different factions of the Deep State in control of the different monopolized industries including: Main Stream Media Networks including: T.V, Radio, Movies, Music, Websites, News Stations, Government Agencies of both the Democrat and Republican parties, Hospitals and Health Institutions, Education Institutions, Religious Organizations, NGO’s, Science Institutions and Big Tech Companies. Author Justin Malonson stated "True freedom and personal sovereignty described by the founding fathers can only exist with the willingness to defend that freedom from those that try to take it."