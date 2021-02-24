New Book Deep State Agenda Provides A Devastating Exposé Of Current Events Unfolding

DEEP STATE AGENDA BOOK ORDER

DEEP STATE AGENDA BOOK ORDER

Deep State Agenda Book

Deep State Agenda Book

When you finish reading this book, the pieces of the puzzle will fall into place and you will see the bitter truth of a pre-planned false flags.

True Freedom And Personal Sovereignty Described By The Founding Fathers Can Only Exist With The Willingness To Defend That Freedom From Those That Try To Take It”
— Justin Malonson

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep State Agenda provides a devastating exposé of the Deep State and their plan to enslave humanity. When you finish reading this book, the pieces of the puzzle will fall into place and you will see the bitter truth of a pre-planned false flags. This book will exhibit how we the people got to this point as well as the origin of the battle of two forces good and evil and how it relates to current events. "The most important thing the devil ever did was convince the world that he does not exist. In this book like few have done before me I will expose the deception, false flags and different methods of trickery used to deceive the human population. You know I'm not rocket scientist or anything, but maybe the real conspiracy theorists are those who continue to believe, year after year that government cares about him that mainstream media would never lie to or mislead them, and that the pharmaceutical industry, that makes billions upon billions of dollars from people being sick actually wants to see people cured, maybe, those are the real conspiracy theorists. Becoming aware of your surroundings is half the battle. We are in a high stakes war unlike anything ever seen in human history. Deep State criminals and 1% globalists who not only want to destroy the USA, but they also intend to depopulate the planet by more than 2/3. Censorship and oppression of free speech is now commonplace. " Author Justin Malonson Stated. This new book is a must read for anybody that wants to know the truth. This book exposes the lies give by the mainstream media and the globalists final goal of enslaving humanity. The book also exposes the shocking revelation that America has been for many decades the biggest playground for the different factions of the Deep State in control of the different monopolized industries including: Main Stream Media Networks including: T.V, Radio, Movies, Music, Websites, News Stations, Government Agencies of both the Democrat and Republican parties, Hospitals and Health Institutions, Education Institutions, Religious Organizations, NGO’s, Science Institutions and Big Tech Companies. Author Justin Malonson stated "True freedom and personal sovereignty described by the founding fathers can only exist with the willingness to defend that freedom from those that try to take it."

Brittany Jordan
Federal Inquirer
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

New Book Deep State Agenda Provides A Devastating Exposé Of Current Events Unfolding

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brittany Jordan
Federal Inquirer
Company/Organization
Federal Inquirer
1701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, District of Columbia, 20006
United States
+18002657345
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Federal Inquirer is the key source of breaking news, information and analysis of United States federal agencies. Located in our nations capital, the Federal Inquirer focuses on topics Americans care about. Since its founding, the Federal Inquirer’s has grown as many Americans turn to digital news sources and as many Americans continue to lose trust in the purportedly unbiased nature of older newspapers and networks, Federal Inquirer is addressing this gap as a trusted news source for the stories and views that are largely untold or ignored by traditional news outlets. Founded as a counter to the establishment media that primarily shares news and opinion from a decidedly liberal perspective, Federal Inquirer believes it is important that we are transparent about our beliefs and perspectives and how it may shape our news and opinion priorities. Our focus is to make editorial choices that address the gap in the politically liberal leanings of establishment media outlets. Our website covers breaking news and provides opinion on the most pressing issues of the day. Editorially, The Federal Inquirer espouses politically conservative world view that support conservative positions on most issues, including abortion, national defense, small government, second amendment rights, tax policy, individual freedom and Constitutional values.

Federal Inquirer

More From This Author
New Book Deep State Agenda Provides A Devastating Exposé Of Current Events Unfolding
Censored by Facebook, Thousands of Prominent Influencers flock to Lyfeloop dubbed the “Official Facebook Replacement”
Lyfeloop Condemns Facebook for naming Joe Biden President-Elect
View All Stories From This Author