Pittsburgh Financial Advisor Earns National Recognition for Philanthropy
Dan Jenkins is a Finalist in the 2021 Invest in Others AwardsPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Jenkins, Wealth Management Advisor with JKS Financial in Pittsburgh, has been announced as one of three national finalists for the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards. Jenkins is being honored for his work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, which will receive a $20,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. If Jenkins wins his category, the donation will increase to $75,000.
The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves. There are four categories of awards: Catalyst, Community Service, Volunteer of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.
Established in 1965, Big Brother Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh (BBBSPGH) is the region’s premier evidenced-based youth mentoring agency. The organization’s target population includes children ages 6-18 from single parent families, low-income households, and underperforming schools. In many cases, these children have incarcerated parents, encounter bullying in school and face other challenges. Adult volunteers (“Bigs”) are matched with children (“Littles”) and programming develops strong one-to-one relationships, making a direct and lasting impact on the lives of young children.
Jenkins started volunteering with BBBSPGH 34 years ago when he was a college student. The experience opened his eyes when he realized that not everyone had money, privilege, and family encouragement to pursue their dreams. Jenkins’ mentorship of his Little, James, showed him that he could make a positive impact on someone’s life as James transformed from a shy and lonely child into a young man determined to build a better future for himself. Beyond his life-long relationship with James, Jenkins has served in a variety of leadership positions with the organization. He has been a voice of growth and change on the board, which has resulted in new mentoring programs that now serve 25% of all new matches. Jenkins proudly shares his passion for mentoring with his children, two of whom also volunteer as mentors with BBBSPGH.
Awards will be presented at the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards Gala on September 22, 2021 in Boston.
About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors and other financial professionals to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. Over the past 15 years, IiO has given more than $3 million to 300+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans and more. For more information, visit investinothers.org.
